Covid-19: 1149 new community cases reported as traffic light decision looms

There are 1149 new community cases of Covid-19, as Cabinet is set to decide the fate of the traffic light system.

There were 225 people in hospital with the virus on Monday, three of whom were in an intensive care or high dependency care unit, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

The seven-day rolling average of new community cases on Monday is 1480, down from 1778 this time last week. The rolling average of hospitalisations has also decreased compared to the same time last week: 241, down from 273 last Monday.

It comes as Cabinet will meet to review both the traffic light settings (the country is in orange) and broader Covid-19 protections.

The PM has not ruled out the possibility of doing away with the traffic light system altogether.

There were 981 new cases reported on Sunday. The last time Aotearoa had fewer than 1000 cases was on February 15.

On Monday, the ministry said there were now a total of 1950 deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor. The seven-day rolling average increase in total deaths attributable to Covid-19, as of Monday, is now five.

The Ministry of Health reported six deaths in the past 24 hours, to midnight on Sunday.

One was from the Auckland region, two were from Bay of Plenty, three were from the Wellington region.

Three were aged in their 80s, and three were over 90. Two were women and four were men.

These newly reported deaths have not yet been categorised whether they are attributable to Covid-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor, or are unrelated to Covid. As this categorisation is made over coming days, the attributable deaths will be added to the total reported above.

There are people in hospital with Covid-19 across the country, with Tairāwhiti the only exception.

Northland, Hawke’s Bay, Whanganui, Taranaki, West Coast and South Canterbury districts are each only treating one Covid-positive patient.

There are 110 people in hospital with Covid-19 across Tāmaki Makaurau’s (Auckland) three districts.

The average age of those in hospital with the virus is 63.

Of new admissions in the seven days prior to Sunday – to hospitals in the Auckland, Canterbury, Southern, Counties Manukau, Waikato, Capital, Coast and Hutt, and Northland districts – 37 were unvaccinated or were ineligible.

One had received one dose of Covid-19 vaccine; 42 had been given two doses; and 192 had been boosted.

It is expected that most people in hospital with Covid-19 would be vaccinated. This is because more than 90% of the eligible population aged 12 and over has received two doses, and 73.2% (as of Monday) are boosted.

This can lead to vaccinated people being over-represented in hospitalisation data.

Of the overall new cases reported on Monday (including 81 cases in recent returnees), 135 (10.9%) were reinfections.

Of these, 29 were reinfected within 90 days of a previous infection.

Waitematā (north and west Auckland) had the highest number of both new (173 cases) and total active cases (1682) on Monday, followed by Counties Manukau district, covering east and south Auckland.

There were 10,360 reported active cases of Covid-19 across the country – those identified in the past seven days, not yet classified as ‘recovered’.