Six-year-old girl with influenza and pneumonia died after 'failures' in hospital

The Health and Disability Commissioner​ found Te Toka Tumai Auckland had missed opportunities to manage the care of the girl adequately.

A 6-year-old girl with influenza and pneumonia died after an Auckland hospital failed to adequately investigate the cause of her illness.

On Monday, Health and Disability Commissioner Morag McDowell​ found Te Whatu Ora – Te Toka Tumai Auckland (formerly Auckland District Health Board) in breach of the Code of Health and Disability Services Consumers’ Rights for failures in the care of the child.

The girl, referred to as Miss A, was taken to the emergency department at an Auckland hospital in 2017, with a fever and a cough. She was discharged the same day with a likely diagnosis of pneumonia.

Miss A returned to the ED two days later with worsening symptoms, and was admitted into the paediatric ward with a diagnosis of pneumonia, mild dehydration, and red blood cells in her urine.

READ MORE:

* Failures in care provided to woman in Timaru Hospital emergency department

* Counties Manukau DHB failed in care of girl later diagnosed with rare brain tumour

* Taranaki DHB failed to provide patient with reasonable care, health commissioner rules



Two days after she was admitted, Miss A was moved to a hospital closer to her home under a different health board.

But, due to excess fluid buildup in her lung, she was transferred back to the first hospital for treatment the next day.

Upon her return she was moved into the paediatric intensive care unit, where she underwent surgery.

Miss A continued to deteriorate and about a week later she was put on life support measures.

It was unclear at that stage what the cause of the severe pneumonia was. Testing identified she had influenza B but it is unclear when the result was reported.

On the following day, her blood pressure and pulse had improved, and the plan was to “watch and wait”.

Kelly Sikkema/Unsplash The girl’s mother said they were not satisfied with the treatment their daughter received. (File photo)

But that evening, a scan revealed she had suffered a “devastating brain bleed” that was not survivable.

Miss A remained on life support until testing confirmed she was brain-dead. The following day, she was taken off life supporting measures and died in her mother’s arms.

The report stated Miss A’s respiratory failure, requiring life support, ultimately resulted in swelling and bleeding in her brain.

Miss A’s mother, Mrs A, said the family was not satisfied with the treatment their daughter received.

“We lost our dearest daughter. We are very dissatisfied and disappointed for the treatment outcomes and poor patient care.

“I am writing in tears, my husband and I blame ourselves for losing such a lovely daughter.”

1 NEWS Experts have warned this influenza season could be tough one.

The health board acknowledged there was a “delay” in diagnosing the causes of Ms A’s pneumonia (mycoplasma and influenza), and accepted that testing for viral and atypical causes should have occurred sooner.

McDowell said “failures” by Te Toka Tumai Auckland were not isolated incidents and there had been numerous missed opportunities to investigate more intensively.

This had been a “deeply saddening” case, McDowell said.

McDowell said during the girl’s second admission, prior to her transfer, nursing staff had “failed” to adequately assess the girl, recognise her deterioration, and report it to medical staff.

By the third admission there was a need to establish the cause of the illness but further testing, investigation and treatment were delayed, she said.

“While I am unable to determine whether an earlier diagnosis and treatment would have altered the course of the girl’s condition, I am critical she did not receive timely investigations and was prevented from being afforded appropriate treatment earlier.”

McDowell recommended Te Toka Tumai Auckland provide Miss A’s family with a letter of apology.

She also recommended Te Toka Tumai Auckland communicate changes to guidelines to other districts and provide an update on changes made relevant to the management of pneumonia.

Te Toka Tumai Auckland advised it had updated clinical guidelines in 2018, including the indications of severe pneumonia and further detail on investigations to undertake for treatment of pneumonia.

In August 2018, amendments to the “recommended actions” on the Patient Early Warning System chart, were also approved.