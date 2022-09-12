Covid-19: Medsafe assessing application for Omicron-specific vaccine

Medsafe’s website shows an application for Pfizer’s Omicron BA.1 vaccine has been made. (File photo)

An application for an Omicron-specific Covid-19 vaccine is under assessment by the medicines’ safety authority.

The Medsafe website, revised on Monday, showed a new medicine application had been made for the Pfizer/BioNTech Omicron BA.1 vaccine for those aged 12 and over.

Medsafe was assessing the vaccine “as a priority”, it confirmed on Monday. The application was received last Thursday and is “pending, awaiting payment of the invoice by the applicant”.

Earlier in September, Te Whatu Ora National Immunisation Programme director Astrid Koornneef​ said Medsafe was working with Pfizer on its plans to submit data to New Zealand on variant Covid-19 vaccines, but that this was “expected to happen over the coming months”.

An application appears to have been made just 10 days later.

The UK has approved a dual Covid vaccine developed by Moderna which targets both the original Covid virus as well as the Omicron variant. .

An application for the Comirnaty​ original/Omicron BA.4/5 vaccine had not yet been received, but was expected “when data is available”, Medsafe said.

Pfizer has not yet confirmed the date it will submit an application for the Comirnaty Original/Omicron BA.4/5 vaccine, it told Stuff.

BA.5 remains the dominant strain in Aotearoa, making up more than 86% of all community cases sequenced in the past week, according to a September 8 report.

On August 15, the United Kingdom became the first country to approve a new “bivalent” vaccine booster, based on the Omicron BA.1 lineage and the original Sars-CoV-2 sequence. The United States took a similar step on August 31.

University of Auckland associate professor and vaccinologist Dr Helen Petousis-Harris​ said those bivalent vaccines had been authorised based on data measuring the type of immune response a vaccine generated, as there was little to no real-world data on their effectiveness.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Associate Professor Helen Petousis-Harris says current Covid-19 vaccines, based on the ancestral Sars-CoV-2, are still providing very good protection against severe disease and death. (File photo)

At this stage, not everyone was convinced that Omicron-specific vaccines “have a lot of added benefit over what we already have”, she said.

Current Covid-19 vaccines, based on the ancestral strain, were already “doing really well at what we set out to do”: protecting against severe disease and death, she said.

Variant vaccines appeared to provide “diminishing returns” by comparison.

Petousis-Harris said she “wouldn't be rushing” to get an Omicron-specific vaccine.

Instead, she said it was more important to focus booster efforts on those who needed to maintain useful antibodies – those who were frail, very elderly or immune-compromised.

In comments to the Science Media Centre, University of Otago Professor Peter McIntyre​, medical advisor to the Immunisation Advisory Centre, said the highest priority for New Zealand remained improving booster coverage in all adults.

“Highest possible coverage of first and second boosters is much more important than any benefit from ‘variant-specific’ vaccines.”