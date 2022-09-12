E kī, e kī: Will you still wear a mask in shops once Covid restrictions lift?

Most mask mandates will be dropped from midnight Monday, ending the requirement to wear them in places like shops and on public transport.

It is part of a massive change to the way Aotearoa deals with Covid – the entire traffic light system will be scrapped, spelling the end of more than two years of Covid rules.

Masks will still need to be worn in healthcare settings including hospitals, pharmacies, urgent care clinics and rest homes.

Meanwhile, retailers will be able to set their own rules about masks and can enforce mask wearing within their business if they choose to.

Kathryn George/Stuff From midnight on Monday, you will no longer be legally required to wear a mask in most settings. (File image)

