Covid-19: 1941 new community cases, 241 in hospital

Some public transport users in Auckland chose to keep their masks on despite the requirement being lifted, while others chose to go mask-free.

There are 1941 new reported community cases of Covid-19 across Aotearoa.

There were 241 people in hospitals with the virus, including three in an intensive care or high dependency care unit, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

It comes as New Zealanders awoke on Tuesday to life without the traffic light system, and fewer Covid-19 public health protections in place – such as removing mandatory masking in many environments.

The move also sees incoming travellers no longer needing to be vaccinated, household contacts no longer having to isolate, and vaccine mandates dropped in two weeks.

Ella Bates-Hermans/Stuff The Ministry of Health gave the update on Tuesday afternoon.

As of Tuesday, the rolling seven-day average of new community cases was 1468, down from 1719 last Tuesday.

The weekly rolling average of hospitalisations also continued to trend downwards: from 267 this time last week to 236 on Tuesday.

There have now been a total of 1962 deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor.

The seven-day rolling average increase in total deaths attributable to Covid-19 was now four.

Alongside the change in the country’s Covid-19 protections, the Ministry of Health will also now only be reporting Covid-19 cases weekly, not daily.

The weekly figures will include seven-day averages for case numbers, deaths and hospitalisations.

The first weekly update, which will cover the week from Monday, September 12, to Sunday, September 18, will be published on Monday, September 19.

The Ministry of Health announced 46 deaths on Tuesday – only 12 of which occurred in the last week.

Ella Bates-Hermans/Stuff The Ministry of Health announced that daily Covid-19 reporting will end, and instead be replaced with weekly updates.

The remainder were notified via paper death certificates, which it said have a greater reporting lag.

Of the 46 deaths reported, three were from Northland, 12 were from Auckland, three were from Waikato, three were from Bay of Plenty, one was from Tairāwhiti, one was from Hawke's Bay, one was from Taranaki, four were from MidCentral, four were from Whanganui, three were from Nelson Marlborough, ten were from Canterbury, and one was from Southern.

Three were in aged their 20s; two in their 30s; one was in their 40s; three were in their 50s, eight were aged in their 60s; seven were in their 70s; 13 were in their 80s and nine were aged over 90.

Seventeen were women and 29 were men.

These newly reported deaths have not yet been categorised whether they are attributable to Covid-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor, or are unrelated to Covid.

As this categorisation is made over coming days, the attributable deaths will be added to the total reported above.

The 241 people in hospital with Covid-19 were spread across across most districts in the country, except for Whanganui and Tairāwhiti.

The average age of those in hospital with the virus was 63.

Of new admissions in the seven days prior to Monday to hospitals in the Auckland, Canterbury, Southern, Counties Manukau, Waikato, Capital, Coast & Hutt and Northland districts, 32 were unvaccinated or were ineligible.

Forty-two people had been given two doses, and 191 were boosted.

It is expected that most people in hospital with Covid-19 would be vaccinated. This is because more than 95% of the eligible population aged 12 and over has received two doses, and 73.1% are boosted.

This can lead to vaccinated people being over-represented in hospitalisation data.

Of the new cases reported on Tuesday, 250 (12% of the total number of new community and border cases) were reinfections.

Of these, 48 were in people who reported a previous infection within the past 90 days.