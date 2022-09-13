Officials announce the end of daily Covid-19 case reporting, move to weekly update

Covid case numbers will no longer be released every day and will instead be released weekly. (File photo)

After two-and-a-half years, daily Covid-19 case reporting at 1pm is coming to an end.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Health advised that reporting would now move to weekly updates, “reflecting that daily reporting no longer plays as an important part as it has done in the past”.

The move comes as Cabinet made the decision on Monday to drop the traffic light system and myriad Covid-19 public health protections that came with it.

That included scrapping mandatory masking in many environments, incoming travellers no longer needing to be vaccinated, household contacts of cases no longer having to isolate and vaccine mandates being dropped in a fortnight’s time.

The change to Covid-19 case reporting comes into effect on Tuesday.

STUFF PM Jacinda Ardern made the announcement on Monday afternoon.

The first weekly update, which will cover the week from Monday, September 12 to Sunday, September 18, will be published on Monday, September 19.

This will include seven-day averages for case numbers, deaths and hospitalisations.

From later this month, the Ministry of Health (Manatū Hauora) will be publishing a weekly analysis of trends and insights based on the latest collected Covid-19 data.

This change was similar to the approaches being taken by other countries such as Australia, which is moving to weekly reporting from the end of this week.

Microbiologist and University of Auckland Associate Professor Siouxsie Wiles said given New Zealand was in a “lull” at the moment, it was understandable that daily reporting was perhaps not a good use of resource.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Dr Siouxsie Wiles said New Zealand needs a plan for when cases do start to go up again and questioned how quickly we’d be able to see this happening and respond with decreased frequency of case reporting.

However, it came at a time when officials had just pulled back a “whole bunch” of health measures protecting vulnerable groups in the community – many who keenly looked to daily outbreak information to live their lives – giving them even less to go on, she said.

Given seven-day averages were a key metric to watch, there wasn’t a “huge concern” around losing daily reported case numbers, particularly as it was a “measure that we know isn't accurate”.

However, Wiles questioned what would happen when cases started to rise again, how quickly we would be able to see this given the reduced frequency of reporting, and what this meant for New Zealand’s ability to respond.

Wiles said it was important to use the time Aotearoa had between Covid waves wisely, putting in place other measures, as the virus wasn't going away.

She said this could include improving ventilation, a public health campaign on how effective and useful RATs were, including checking infectivity before visiting certain settings or events and educating people on what airborne transmission meant and how best to protect themselves.