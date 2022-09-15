'There's no shame': Mum who had postnatal depression says NZ's approach needs to change

The leading cause of death for women who are pregnant or who have just given birth in Aotearoa is suicide.

Six weeks after her daughter was born, Brittany Saunders​ started feeling really down. She struggled to get through the day, wasn’t enjoying things she typically would and felt “overwhelmed”.

The Palmerston North woman was expecting “hard times” having four children, but this was more than that.

However, it was six months before someone raised that she might be experiencing postnatal depression.

Supplied Brittany Saunders, with daughter Olivia, recently experienced postnatal depression. She says more regular screening of new mums’ symptoms could be beneficial.

At least 15% of Kiwi women are affected by mental distress during the perinatal period (from conception to a year after birth) – reaching as high as one in three among Māori, Asian and Pacific wāhine – and suicide is the leading cause of death for New Zealand women during pregnancy and in the six weeks following birth.

The “devastating” consequences of maternal mental distress could be addressed, if an early universal screening tool was developed specifically for Kiwi mothers – a new evidence brief released by Koi Tū: The Centre for Informed Futures on Thursday suggests.

Research fellow Dr Felicia Low​ said maternal mental health is “critically important but under-recognised” and carries “serious” consequences.

Aotearoa’s maternal suicide rate is about six times higher than the UK, and wāhine Māori were more than three times more likely to die by suicide than Pākehā.

Early intervention was “paramount”. Caught in advance, high rates of distress could be reduced, Koi Tū researchers say.

The Koi Tū evidence brief says any screening programme would need to be supported by appropriately resourced maternal mental health services, and at present, existing publicly funded services do not meet needs particularly for Māori, Pacific, and Asian women. (File photo)

But current screening tools and practises may not be able to adequately identify those struggling – the widely used Edinburgh Postnatal Depression Scale was validated for Tongan and Samoan women, but does not appear to have been tested for relevance in Māori.

The report suggested developing a tool for Aotearoa’s “diverse” ethnic makeup, and said universal screening could start at the first lead maternity carer visit and be repeated mid-pregnancy and again postnatally.

Saunders didn’t have depressive symptoms during pregnancy with her other children, aged 7½, nearly 6, and 3, so didn’t know what to look for. But a psychologist friend recognised she was struggling.

Saunders saw her GP, and screening indicated signs of severe depression.

She was referred to counselling, and underwent an eight-week course through support organisation Mothers Helpers, which has improved her mental and physical health and wellbeing.

Saunders wished she “had taken more control of my mental health earlier on. But you don’t know what you don’t know.”

SUPPLIED Research fellow Dr Felicia Low leads Koi Tū’s work on maternal and infant health.

Having more regular, regimented screening would help.

“It wouldn’t have taken me as long to get help if I’d have been asked those sorts of questions specifically, more often.”

Maternal mental distress needed to be discussed more, she said.

“With the way society is, [mums] just suck it up and do it all... people hold it in, and put on a brave face.

“There’s no shame in finding things hard.”

Research assistant Chloe Wilkinson​said perinatal distress is “more than simply a social or hormonal issue”, and what many experience after giving birth “must not be dismissed” as minor or temporary “baby blues”.

Mothers Helpers founder, social worker Kristina Paterson​, said their research over the last 12 years “fully supports” gaps identified by Koi Tū, and the urgency needed to address these.

While Paterson agreed more research was needed for relevant screening of tangata whenua, existing screening tools (such as the Edinburgh tool) were “not being used for the majority of women in the perinatal stages”, and said we should “start by using what we have”.

