Covid pressures cause cancellation of thousands of Waikato Hospital specialist appointments

Thousands of hospital appointments in Waikato have been axed because of Covid-related issues.

Nearly 4000 people did not see a Waikato medical specialist because of Covid-19 pressures affecting the health system.

Between August 15, 2021, and June 26, 2022, almost 4000 first specialist assessments and follow-ups were cancelled in Waikato because of Covid-related reasons.

There were also 2054 other outpatient appointments canned.

Te Whatu Ora Waikato says it has a plan to catch up and is offering additional clinics after hours and at weekends, as well as utilising facilities off the main hospital sites.

But a health system expert says it will be extremely difficult to catch up and the overloaded health system was “nothing short of a national scandal”.

Waikato came in behind Counties Manukau, Auckland, Canterbury and Waitematā for regions that cancelled the most first specialist assessments and follow-ups because of Covid-19.

Nationally, 62,524 of those appointments were scrapped.

Professor Robin Gauld, a co-director of the University of Otago's Centre for Health Systems and Technology, said every one of those patients had a condition significant enough to be referred to a specialist.

“It’s not for no reason.”

The cancellation of those appointments had huge personal cost to people and their families – causing stress and affecting their ability to work and to live a normal and productive life.

Patients were forced to wait and miss out on treatment, which could cause their condition to worsen.

It would also financially impact lots of people, he said. People who could afford it were likely to give up and go private.

“It’s a tremendous cost to everyone.”

Gauld said catching up on those appointments would be extremely difficult.

He said evening and weekend clinics helped but put more pressure on healthcare workers in the middle of what had been deemed a workforce crisis.

It also cost to pay staff for the extra hours.

The overloaded system meant patients were missing out and this put more pressure on those working in the industry – who ultimately suffered burnout and left.

It was a vicious cycle, Gauld said.

He said Covid-19 had affected the way lots of systems ran across the globe, but it was still deeply concerning that the backlog of patients just kept banking up.

Gauld said New Zealanders had developed a resignation, slowly but surely over a generation, that the health system could not cater to everyone.

“It’s nothing short of a national scandal.”

Dr Martin Mikaere, a GP at Te Korowai Hauora o Hauraki in Thames, said it was frustrating to keep referring patients he had hoped would be seen the first time.

“But I do understand how it works.”

He said the system itself was at fault – and when patients did get an appointment it came with a good experience.

“They are doing really good work there.”

A Te Whatu Ora Waikato spokesperson said the health body had a plan to catch up on the deferred procedures and was running extra clinics to do this.

The spokesperson said it was always concerning when appointments had to be cancelled.

The time between the original appointments and rescheduled procedures varied on a case-by-case basis.

Priority was given to patients with the highest clinical need – such as diagnostics, cancer cases and urgent planned care cases, the spokesperson said.

Te Whatu Ora Waikato had hospital and district response plans that included less planned care to allow resources to be prioritised for urgent and time-critical cases. These were implemented during periods of high demand or when there was higher than normal staff illness.

This was carefully managed to ensure the hospital was able to meet the needs of patients requiring the most urgent care.

The spokesperson said planned care capacity was increasing as the weather got warmer, and additional clinics were being offered after hours and at weekends.

Facilities off the main hospital sites were also being made use of, such as using a private provider for additional clinic capacity for orthopaedic patients.

Staff around the district were also being deployed to help with follow-up appointments and minor procedures at rural hospitals, mobile clinics, and in-home visits.

Te Whatu Ora Waikato was outsourcing where appropriate, not only for surgical procedures but also diagnostics such as ultrasound or CT scanning to help further reduce patient wait times, the spokesperson said.