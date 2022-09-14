Cases of hepatitis A prompt warning about risk from imported frozen berries

Be berry aware: Food safety officials are advising people to consider extra precautions when eating frozen berries due to a risk of exposure to hepatitis A.

New Zealanders – particularly the elderly, pregnant people and those with chronic liver damage – are being warned to consider extra precautions if eating frozen berries due to the risk of hepatitis A.

The hepatitis A virus is spread by contact with the faeces (poo) of an infected person. It can be passed on through poor personal hygiene (such as when people don’t wash their hands properly), contaminated food and close personal contact.

It is rare in New Zealand and more common in developing countries.

However, New Zealand Food Safety, operated by the Ministry for Primary Industries, has recently become aware of three cases of hepatitis A, all in people who regularly consume imported frozen berries.

All three cases have been linked through virus genotyping.

New Zealand Food Safety deputy director-general Vincent Arbuckle said on Wednesday that while there was not sufficient information on a specific brand to initiate a targeted product recall, evidence from the cases and international experience indicated a risk of hepatitis A exposure from consuming imported frozen berries.

Imported frozen berries were linked to an outbreak of the disease in Aotearoa in 2015.

Given we are approaching summer, where more frozen berries tend to be eaten, Arbuckle said New Zealand Food Safety considered it timely to remind people about simple precautions.

Aotearoa had “excellent systems to minimise risk” throughout the supply chain and food businesses were verified to ensure the proper precautions were being taken, Arbuckle said.

Imported berries are subject to a sampling and testing regime before being released for sale.

NZ Food Safety was working with frozen berry suppliers to ensure they were aware of the potential risks.

If officials identified any evidence of a wider risk, NZ Food Safety would assess and take appropriate action, including product recalls.

“However, we will never be able to completely eliminate any food safety risk from food for sale. That is why we encourage consumers to consider extra precautions at home.”

How to best protect yourself: