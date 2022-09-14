The hospitals enabling patients to book appointments in te reo Māori

From this week, Te Whatu Ora Waitematā patients will have the option of viewing an online booking website and appointment confirmation emails in te reo Māori.

Kiwis living in the country’s largest health district will now be able to book appointments and receive confirmation emails in te reo Māori.

Te Whatu Ora Waitematā, which covers about 630,000 north and west Aucklanders, has launched a new online booking service available in te reo Māori at North Shore and Waitākere hospitals.

The online booking service is available from this week, coinciding with Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori (Māori Language Week), which runs from September 12 to 18.

Te Whatu Ora Waitemata The online appointment booking tool, and subsequent communications, will now be available in both English and te reo Māori.

North Shore and Waitākere hospitals’ online booking system was rolled out earlier this year in English, enabling patients to book, reschedule and cancel their own outpatient appointments from the comfort of their own home.

READ MORE:

* How te reo Māori is becoming a normalised aspect of popular culture, and why it matters

* Māori Language Week: Embracing te reo is 'how our school is going to roll'

* Te reo Māori power lessons: Learn the basics in a few minutes



An upgrade of the system will now allow patients to swap English to te reo Māori as the default language to view their booking information and associated emails with the click of a button.

There are plans for the initiative to eventually be rolled out across the metro Auckland region, and Te Pae Hauora o Tararua Midcentral is also looking into it.

Dame Rangimārie Naida Glavish (DNZM), chief advisor tikanga, He Kāmaka Waiora, Māori Health for Waitematā and Te Toka Tumai Auckland districts was “incredibly proud of this service”.

David White / Stuff Fifty years ago, on September 14, 1972, Rawiri Paratene numbered among the group that presented the Māori language petition to Parliament, asking for active recognition of te reo Māori. With more than 30,000 signatures, the petition became the starting point for a significant revitalisation of te reo.

Glavish, a passionate advocate of using te reo Māori, said embracing the use of te reo was “another step towards addressing inequity and tikanga within the health sector, and recognises its value in support of Māori health gains”.

“I look forward to the service being available for even more patients across other parts of the country.”

This Wiki o te Reo Māori – specifically September 14 – marks 50 years since the 30,000-signature strong Māori language petition was presented to Parliament, asking for active recognition of te reo Māori.

The pitihana (petition) became the starting point for a significant revitalisation of te reo in Aotearoa.