Hepatitis A in frozen berries: How the virus spreads, symptoms and treatment

New Zealand Food Safety has issued advice to Kiwis to take extra precautions after three cases of hepatitis A were detected in people who regularly consume imported frozen berries.

Why it matters

Hepatitis A, a virus impacting the liver, is considered a serious hazard as it causes “incapacitating” illness for a moderate duration which, in rare cases, can be life-threatening.

It is very infectious, with small quantities of virus likely to cause infection.

Hepatitis A is rare in New Zealand and vaccination is sporadic, meaning a significant proportion of the population is susceptible.

International outbreaks show that there is an ongoing risk in the global frozen berry supply chain, with contamination risks at many points.

The breakdown

Hepatitis A can spread through contact with faeces (poo) of an infected person, poor personal hygiene (not properly washing hands) and close contact.

Hingyi Khong/Stuff Hepatitis A is a viral infection which causes inflammation in the liver. (File photo)

A person can also be infected by eating contaminated food. In the United States, water, milk, raw shellfish, fruit (berries), raw vegetables and salads are most frequently reported as potential foodborne sources.

It can take 15-50 days for symptoms to develop – 28-30 days on average – with nausea, stomach pain, and jaundice (yellow discolouration of skin and/or eyes) appearing after a few days.

Most infected people recover completely without treatment, and unlike other hepatitis viruses, hepatitis A does not cause chronic infection.

Who said what

Professor Nigel French, chief scientist at the NZ Food Safety Science and Research Centre, said there were a number of ways food could become contaminated, including:

Poor personal hygiene in preparation and processing

Water contaminated with waste used to irrigate crops

NZFSSRC/Stuff Professor Nigel French said the risk was low, but that hepatitis A could potentially cause severe illness for some vulnerable people. (file photo)

Hepatitis A remains viable in the environment for long periods. Once contaminated, freezing a food product effectively “preserves” the virus.

While the risk of getting sick was “quite low”, the virus could cause “quite severe illness” for some, French said.

Elderly and pregnant people, transplant patients and people with chronic liver disease are among those at greater risk of severe infection.

To reduce risks, the Ministry for Primary Industries recommends:

Always washing your hands with soap before eating, handling, or preparing food.

Briefly boiling any frozen berries before eating them.

If you’re cooking with berries, make sure cooking exceeds 85°C for at least one minute – simply washing berries is not enough to kill the virus.

The history

This isn’t the first time imported frozen berries have been affected in Aotearoa.

In 2015, a cluster of seven cases were linked to Fruzio berries, prompting a product recall.

There were also foodborne hepatitis A outbreaks in 2008 (two cases) and 2010 (three cases), but the sources were unknown.

What next?

The cases have been linked by genotyping, but there is no targeted product recall planned as there is not yet enough information on a specific brand linked to the outbreak.

By the numbers

There were at least 10 recorded hepatitis A outbreaks associated with frozen berries between 2005-2019, including larger outbreaks in:

Europe (2013-14): More than 1500 cases, and two related deaths in 10 countries;

United States (2016): 143 cases, linked to frozen strawberries;

Australia (2015): 35 cases, linked to an imported frozen mixed berry product.

While there have been no recalls specific to hepatitis A in 2022, New Zealand Food Safety has this year recalled 11 food products due to possible viral contamination – namely salmonella, listeria or cronobacter – and one due to low-level chemical contamination.