Progesterone to be fully funded for all who need it in 'a welcome change'

Pharmac is fully funding progesterone, after feedback said it would improve quality of life and long-term outcomes for people experiencing menopause. (File photo)

Anyone who needs progesterone, including for the treatment of menopause symptoms, will now be able to access it fully funded.

On Thursday, Pharmac confirmed it was removing all funding restrictions from the hormone replacement therapy, which was expected to benefit tens of thousands of Kiwis.

Progesterone is a naturally occurring hormone in the body. It is involved in pregnancy and produced mainly in the ovaries. It can also be made in a lab.

Progesterone levels can affect menstrual periods and menopause symptoms.

Up until now, progesterone was only funded for the prevention of pre-term labour, in certain circumstances.

Pharmac director of operations Lisa Williams​ said the agency was “pleased” progesterone would be funded without restrictions – when prescribed for any use – following Pharmac’s recent Budget increase.

This included the treatment of menopausal symptoms and for the prevention of recurrent early pregnancy loss.

Unrestricted funding of progesterone capsules (Utrogestan 100mg) would start from December 1, to ensure there was enough supply to meet demand.

RNZ Some believe menopause is the only thing holding women in their 50s back from living the best days of their lives.

Utrogestan was Medsafe approved for use as hormone replacement therapy in combination with oestrogen in postmenopausal women with an intact uterus.

If progesterone were prescribed for other uses, it would need to be prescribed and used in accordance with Section 25 of the Medicines Act, Williams said.

Women’s Health Action general manager Isis McKay​ said funding access to progesterone without restriction would be particularly beneficial for people going through menopause – especially Māori.

“Research shows that, despite experiencing the same level of symptoms relating to menopause, wāhine Māori are less likely to be using or to have ever used hormone replacement therapy.”

While this may be due to myriad factors – including personal choice – “we do know that inequity plays a part here”, McKay said.

Kevin Stent Sarah Connor, founder of Menopause Over Martinis, said the move was a “welcome change”. (file photo)

“Cost is a significant barrier for people when accessing primary health care and medication, we also know there are inequities in how medicines are dispensed.”

The founder of support organisation Menopause Over Martinis, Sarah Connor,​ said the move was “really great news”.

Connor has been taking progesterone at a monthly cost of about $33 for more than three-and-a-half years – in conjunction with much cheaper Estradot patches ($5 for three months’ supply).

It was an issue of accessibility, especially for those taking progesterone consistently, she said.

“It’s quite a significant amount of money for people to have to spend on their health and wellbeing” – particularly amid the rising cost of living, Connor said.

“For too long, it’s been an expensive necessity that supports someone’s quality of life.”

Funding progesterone removed another obstacle for people.

“It’s a welcome change. It makes something really needed by a lot of people a lot easier to get.”

While Pharmac funded a number of hormone replacement therapies, Māori and Pacific peoples were under-represented in accessing them, Williams said.

“We want to ensure there is equitable access to menopause hormone treatment for Māori and Pacific peoples, and hope that this step of widening funded access to naturally derived progesterone will help with that.”