The shocking stats that prove Covid-19 does not kill equally

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern visits the Pacific youth-led vaccination event at the Fale o Samoa in Mangere on November 10, 2021 in Auckland.

ANALYSIS: Pacific people and Māori are significantly over-represented in Covid-19 deaths, a new analysis shows, revealing deep inequalities driving the trajectory of the pandemic.

The disease has burdened older New Zealanders across the board – 89% of those who have died were 70 or older – but it has taken a particular toll on older Pacific people and Māori, who have died at disproportionately high rates in every age category for which data is publicly available.

It is particularly stark for the oldest people. Covid-19 has killed at least 3% of Pacific people aged 90 or older, and 2% of Māori in the same age bracket.

To find the inequalities in Covid-19 deaths, Stuff has calculated age-specific mortality rates for the four ethnicities* in which data is publicly reported: European and other, Pacific people, Asian, and Māori.

We have only counted deaths in which Covid-19 was coded as the underlying factor: People deemed to have died of Covid, not just with Covid. This means our figures will likely be underestimates because many Covid-19 deaths have yet to be classified.

Our conclusions might seem counter-intuitive if you look at the raw data. 80% of Covid-19 deaths have been amongst Europeans, which is higher than their share of the population. Conversely, 6% of deaths have been amongst Pacific people, and 10% amongst Māori, lower than their respective population share.

So, why aren’t we saying Europeans have been disproportionately killed? Covid-19 discriminates by age. This means ethnic populations with a higher proportion of older people are likely to have more total deaths.

In New Zealand, 28% of Europeans are 60 or older, compared to 11% of Māori and Pacific people. If we don’t account for this in mortality rates, we are restating something we already know: Covid-19 overwhelmingly kills older people.

We can control for this by looking at age-specific mortality rates, which gives us a better question to pose: Are people of the same age, but of different ethnicities, dying at the same rate?

Christel Yardley/Stuff A drive through vaccination clinic run by K'aute Pasifika Trust. First and second vaccination rates among Pacific people are high, but broader health inequalities are reflected in Covid-19 mortality figures.

The numbers

The results show that Pacific people and Māori have died at consistently higher rates than European and Asian people of the same age.

Across the entire population, the risk of death from Covid-19 is around 2.5 times higher for Pacific people, and two times higher for Māori, than for Europeans. Asian people consistently have the lowest risk.

We see this reflected in shockingly high rates of mortality for the oldest people.

For those aged 90+, total deaths may seem small: 15 Māori, 13 Pacific people, nine Asian people, and 373 Europeans.

But we have to consider how few people live this long. Official health statistics** show just 438 Pacific people in New Zealand are at least 90 years old; 13 deaths in this group represent around 3% of that population.

For Māori, the 90+ population includes 732 people, meaning 15 deaths is around 2% of that population.

The figure is lower, but not overwhelmingly so, for European (1.2%) and Asian (0.7%) people.

These ethnic disparities become even wider in the lower age brackets.

In the 60-69 age group, 15 deaths in the Pacific population of 25,521 represents a mortality rate of 0.058%. It is eight times that of Asian mortality (0.0067%) in the same age bracket, and around five times that of Europeans (0.012%). For Māori, 25 deaths in a population of 55,770 (0.045%) is six times Asian mortality and nearly four times European mortality.

This means Pacific people and Māori in their 60s have Covid-19 mortality similar to that of European and Asian people in their 70s – their risk is equivalent to that of someone a decade older.

We can’t be more granular for people aged under-60, because those deaths are reported as a group.

From what we do know, the inequality is so large that even the different age structures of the population no longer hide it: Total deaths for Māori in this age group (16) exceed that of Europeans (15), despite Europeans having three times as many people.

In people under the age of 60, Māori account for 36% of all deaths from Covid-19. Even age, the greatest protection against Covid-19, has its limits for younger Māori and Pacific people.

Accounting for age structure gives a more accurate picture of inequalities in the pandemic’s death toll, says Professor Philip Hill, co-director of the Centre for International Health at the University of Otago.

“The age structures of the different subpopulations, and the age specificity of Covid-19 - which predominantly kills older people – can lead to a false impression that, overall, the deaths in Māori and Pacific people are not that high in relation to their population numbers, when actually they are higher than other ethnicities within every age bracket.”

The figures showed that even though the burden of Covid-19 deaths was highest amongst Europeans, the risk was higher for Māori and Pacific people – a fact that is concealed when looking only at total numbers, he says.

There were reasons to think this outcome would happen. The influenza pandemic in the early 20th century had an alarmingly high death toll for Māori. Although the 2009 swine flu pandemic had a modest death toll in New Zealand, Pacific people and Māori were hospitalised at significantly higher rates.

A paper published in September 2020 emphasised the likelihood that the Covid-19 pandemic would produce similar inequalities. It noted higher rates of co-morbidities such as diabetes and heart disease in Māori and Pacific people, which could influence the pandemic’s trajectory.

Overseas, a similar disparity between European ethnicities and minorities has been observed, including in the US and the UK.

STUFF Confirmation bias: a hardwired part of human psychology, which can make us particularly vulnerable to online misinformation and disinformation.

Dr Dianne Sika-Paotonu, an immunologist and an Associate Professor at the University of Otago, says it was known at the beginning of the pandemic that Pacific people and Māori were vulnerable to being disproportionately affected.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has exacerbated pre-existing inequities in health for vulnerable communities, including for Māori and Pacific peoples,” she says.

“Accessibility to healthcare for many Pacific peoples was problematic prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, and persistent inequities with respect to Māori and Pacific peoples’ Covid-19 booster levels and Covid-19 vaccinations for children, tamariki and tamaiki were also evident.”

Many Pacific people live in Auckland and work in areas where early outbreaks occurred, causing high rates of exposure to the virus, she says. Intergenerational living was also a factor, given the high transmissibility of the virus in households.

Several decisions could have improved these health inequalities, including earlier health reforms, and targeted and tailored equity-based approaches for different communities. The acceleration of the vaccination programme, driven by Pacific and Māori-led community events, showed what could be achieved with such an approach, Sika-Paotonu says.

There remains an ongoing risk of these inequalities continuing, with the virus still circulating and people dying from it every day.

“The risk of reinfection with the SARS-CoV-2 virus remains, especially for vulnerable communities and groups who still require careful consideration and prioritisation. Waning immunity, Omicron’s higher transmissibility and ability to evade immune protection are all contributing factors.”

*These are very broad categories, which prevent a more detailed analysis – Pacific, Asian, and European people come from a range of countries and backgrounds.

** We’ve used population figures from the Health Service Users’ database. It is imperfect, but it is commonly used for health-related analyses across the population.