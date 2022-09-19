Covid-19: 9606 new community cases reported over a week

The Ministry of Health released the first weekly summary of the Covid-19 outbreak on Monday afternoon. (File photo)

There were 9606 new community cases of Covid-19 reported over the past week, officials say.

The Ministry of Health gave the update – which covered the seven-day period from Monday, September 12 to Sunday, September 18 – on Monday afternoon.

The rolling average of new community cases per day was 1369, and was trending downwards, the ministry said.

As of midnight on Sunday, 175 people were in hospital with Covid-19 across the country, two of whom were in an intensive care or high dependency care unit.

The total number of deaths attributed to Covid-19 – either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor – now stands at 1972.

The rolling-average of daily deaths attributable to Covid-19 was three.

The ministry reported 74 deaths in the past week.

Stuff While many people have stopped wearing masks now the mandate ended, some are still using them. Stuff asked them why.

Of the 74 deaths reported, 22 were attributed to Covid-19 (14 with Covid-19 as the underlying issue, and eight with the virus as a contributory factor); 15 were not Covid-19; and 37 were not available.

As this categorisation is made over coming days, the attributable deaths will be added to the overall total.

Three were in their 20s, two were in their 30s, one was in their 40s, three were in their 50s, ten were in their 60s, 16 were in their 70s, 25 were in their 80s, and 14 were aged over 90.

Thirty-three were women, and 41 were men.

Last week the ministry announced daily reporting “no longer plays as an important part as it has done in the past”.

As part of the change, the ministry is no longer advising where in the country people are in hospital with Covid-19, nor the average age of those hospitalised or their vaccination status.

Waitematā health district (covering north and west Auckland) had the highest number of active Covid-19 cases in the country as of midnight on Sunday (1475), and had recorded the highest total of new cases in the past seven days (1481).

Counties Manukau (east and south Auckland) saw the second-highest number of new cases reported over the past week – 1200 – followed by 1181 new cases in Auckland, and 990 in Canterbury.

Of the 9606 cases reported over the past week, 1108 – 11.5% – were reinfections. Of these, 276 occurred within 90 days of a prior infection.

A further 227 cases had been reported in recent arrivals into the country over the past week, the ministry said.

The decision to pull back on daily reporting came as Cabinet made the call to scrap the traffic light system and myriad Covid-19 public health protections that came with it.

That included requirements for people to wear masks in public, apart from in health and aged care settings.

On Tuesday, the last day Covid-19 numbers were formally published, there were 1941 new community cases reported – up nearly 800 on the day prior.