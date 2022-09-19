GP failed for years to tell patient his kidneys were deteriorating

A GP has been found in breach of the patients’ rights code for failing to properly advise a patient of his deteriorating kidney function, or to implement a plan to manage his condition. (File photo)

A doctor has been admonished after failing for five years to properly inform a man that his kidney function was deteriorating.

The man is now in stage 4 kidney failure and may need a transplant.

On Monday, Deputy Health and Disability Commissioner Morag McDowell found the GP in breach of the patients’ rights code for “deficiencies” in the patient’s care and recommended the Medical Council consider whether a review of his competence was warranted.

The patient, in his 30s, saw the GP for an annual check-up in July 2015, McDowell’s report, released on Monday, said.

The patient requested Brufen (a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory, or NSAID) for chronic back pain.

Tests showed impaired renal (kidney) function, which Dr B thought was linked to the patient’s use of NSAIDs – but there was no evidence the patient was given the abnormal result.

Kidneys cleanse blood of toxins and transform waste into urine. NSAIDs can lead to decreased blood flow to the kidneys, which can cause kidney injury.

The report said the July 2015 test indicated the patient had chronic kidney disease, but the GP “failed to understand the real or potential severity” then, or in subsequent consultations.

Results from a June 2016 test showed the patient’s kidney function was “chronically impaired, but stable”.

However, there was no documented discussion of these results with the patient. There was also no discussion about the risk of continuous NSAID use – which the GP was still prescribing.

A February 2017 test showed further deterioration, but it was not until July the doctor documented that they “discussed renal function”.

The patient told the Health and Disability Commission he recalled a conversation with his GP about his kidney dysfunction, in which the GP said he “had the kidneys of a 60-year-old” and that the situation would be monitored. However, he was not alerted to the significance of the test results.

The GP requested renal function tests eight times between July 2015 to October 2019. Five were completed.

In November 2019, the patient was sent to an emergency department, where he was finally diagnosed with stage 4 kidney disease.

Those with stage 4 kidney disease have advanced kidney damage and are likely to need dialysis or a kidney transplant in the future.

Health and Disability Commissioner Morag McDowell was critical of the care the man received over the five-year period, saying the GP did not investigate his impaired kidney function adequately and respond.

McDowell said a “number of oversights” contributed to a delay in diagnosis.

These included failing to advise the patient of his deteriorating renal function, failure to further investigate his impaired kidney function (including determining the stage of decline) and failing to put a management plan in place.

The report also found the GP did not have formal tracking in place to manage test results.

The patient’s wife said while the complaint wouldn’t change the outcome, “if we found out five years ago it would not have come as such a shock”.

“We could have made lifestyle changes to slow the progression of the disease ... and most of all we could have appreciated life and our young family ... while [my husband] was well enough to do so.”

McDowell considered the GP’s errors were “individual failings” and not indicative of systems issues at the medical centre.

Dr B was “deeply regretful that harm has come” to his patient, the report said.

“If it was within my power to remedy this for [him], I surely would.”

McDowell recommended the GP provide a written apology to the patient and his family and conduct an audit to ensure his clinical documentation was of an “appropriate standard”.

The medical centre was also advised to apologise.