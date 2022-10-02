This clinic cures blindness – but a looming threat to eyesight has doctors worried

At an eye clinic in Fiji, blindness can be reversed with a swift, transformative surgery. But out of the corner of the medics’ eyes, a worrying new threat is looming.

Robinson is a pastor. He’d like to be able to read his Bible again, plus he’s itching to get back in the driver’s seat of his car, rather than relying on his wife.

Solandri used to be a machinist, making golf shirts for the Australian market. She wants to sew again, but more urgently, she wants to be able to go outside without needing her husband walking in front calling out warnings – “a step just here; no step there”.

Karmilla also used to work as a machinist, sewing uniforms and judicial robes. She just wants to be able to see the faces of her grandchildren.

And Tevita, a homeless 40-year-old with a criminal record and a broken nose, a scar above his left eyebrow and another on his leg – Tevita would like to be able to recognise people at a greater distance, because currently he can only make out if someone’s a friend once they’re standing right up close.

There were others waiting for eye surgeries at the Pacific Eye Institute (PEI) in the Fijian capital Suva, each with their particular dreams of regaining things lost. But Robinson, Solandri, Karmilla and Tevita were the four that Stuff tailed for three days in late August, during a visit arranged by the Fred Hollows Foundation NZ (we’re using patients’ first names only, in keeping with the foundation’s client privacy protocols). The institute was established by the foundation in 2006 and is now a care and training hub for the entire Pacific region.

Three days is the perfect timeframe for telling a story that’s no less uplifting for being utterly predictable. In fact the predictability of the PEI’s cataract surgeries is the whole point: the foundation builds its fundraising on the appealing notion that for as little as $25, a New Zealander can pay for someone, somewhere, in a poorer country where health services are more threadbare, to have their sight restored overnight, by replacing a cloudy, cataracted lens with a synthetic “intraocular lens” (IOL). They’re blind on day one, under the knife on day two and triumphantly reading an eye chart on day three – there’s even a “big reveal” when the bandage comes off.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Eye surgeon Dr Subash Bhatta, at the Pacific Eye Insitute in Suva, Fiji.

These days, that iconic claim of “$25 to restore sight” counts only the material costs of the operation, not the staffing, equipment and training that the foundation also supports. Yet the symbolism remains the same: in a wealthy country like New Zealand, pretty much anyone can afford to make a small donation that’s literally life-changing.

There’s also the remarkable backstory of Fred Hollows himself: the Dunedin-born doctor with strong communist convictions who settled in Australia, campaigned for better eye-health for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders, set up programmes to train local staff in Vietnam, Eritrea and Nepal, then hatched a cunning plan to build factories in Eritrea and Nepal and churn out extremely cheap intraocular lenses to make cataract surgeries more accessible worldwide.

Hollows died before the factories began production, but they’ve since produced IOLs that have restored the sight of millions, and since Hollows’ death two linked foundations have continued his mission of ending avoidable blindness. (The Australia-based Fred Hollows Foundation operates worldwide, while the smaller New Zealand foundation operates just in the Pacific.)

Yet with each passing decade, the foundations’ simple message for donors is becoming blurrier. There’s a tectonic shift taking place in the causes of blindness around the world – and that’s making things much more complicated.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Tevita has lived on the streets of Suva off and on since he was 12. After his last prison stint ended in 2014 he vowed to stay out of trouble.

Tevita’s travails

Tevita’s life is already complicated enough. The journey towards his long-overdue cataract operation began a few months ago, when someone smashed his nose with a piece of wood. Tevita’s tough, but this was a bad knock.

“I can’t even smell anything.”

He took his injured nose to Suva’s Colonial War Memorial Hospital for an x-ray, which confirmed it was broken. Seeing he was already in the hospital, he mentioned that his eyes had been getting blurry, something he’d been ignoring for a good seven years.

“I thought my eyes would be coming good again, but no.”

The team at the Pacific Eye Institute, which is affiliated with the main hospital, offered to help.

Tevita is telling his story while sitting cross-legged in an empty lot in the inner-city Suva suburb of Toorak. He doesn’t own a phone, and locating him has proved tricky. But after a few circuits round the block, and chats with passers-by, PEI driver and translator Ajan Marcus has finally found our man. Tevita’s first language is Fijian but his English is fluent, and he turns down Ajan’s offer to translate.

For someone in need of eye surgery, Tevita had seemed surprisingly surefooted as he showed us the shopfront where he sleeps, and the spot where he stores his cardboard bedding.

Then I realised that’s only because he’s so familiar with these streets. Occasionally, he’d pause mid-step, his foot hovering just off the ground, as he figured out the topography of the uneven footpath by feel alone. His vision has been assessed at around “3/60”, meaning at three metres he can discern what someone with average sight would see from 60 metres.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Pre-operation biometric measurements ensure the artificial lens that replaces Tevita’s cloudy cataracts will be a close match for both size and focussing power.

Tevita says he’s been on the street since he was 12, following the death of his father. He’s made ends meet by collecting Coke bottles and working as a shoeshine guy. He dabbled in burglary and robbery and has served time in prison, but says he’s stayed out of trouble since last leaving jail in 2014.

For a time he cleaned roads for an engineering company, but lost the job because he refused the Covid-19 vaccine: “I’m a healthy guy. It’s true I’m living on the street, but I eat vegetables a lot!” His favourite vegetable is taro leaves: rourou.

He also does occasional yard work, but his increasingly blurry vision has made it hazardous. “Once I was doing the gardening and I cut the grass … ” – he swings his arm to demonstrate – “and cut my leg too”. There’s a long, lumpy scar on his calf.

There have been other injuries, like the scar above his eyebrow where he was attacked by five people who said he’d stolen the girlfriend of one of them. (He denies it.) When he dossed in Thurston Gardens – the city’s colonial-era botanical gardens – the cops would kick him while he slept. There’d be fights with other homeless guys.

“Sometimes I’m a fighter. Come to think of it, that is how my eyes have become like this. Because I never dodge any punches. I just go for it – go straight for it.”

This self-diagnosis is probably spot-on.

A cataract – where the clear lens that focuses light into the eye becomes progressively cloudy – usually arrives in middle age or later: the condition is sometimes described as the “grey hair of the eye” in that if you live long enough you’re almost guaranteed to get it.

But Tevita’s sight has been worsening since his early 30s – a very early onset. And indeed it turns out that trauma to the eye can cause cataracts to arrive prematurely. Tevita might have been better off dodging those punches after all.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Robinson is pastor to a congregation of 70. “Sometimes ... they must be thinking, “Why is the pastor not smiling?”

Punishing blindness

That first conversation with Tevita is on the Tuesday – day one. The same day, our little posse – driver Ajan from the PEI, visual journalist Jason Dorday and me, and Jo Dowling and Katie Moore from Fred Hollows Foundation NZ – visit three other patients, all in Suva’s outer suburbs.

It’s warm mid-winter. Stray dogs with curiously short legs gaze at Ajan’s big white ute as we rattle past. Rain showers whip through without warning, but then the sun comes out and the puddles are dry again in minutes. Nature is steadily repainting every building and wall in a grey-green collage of moss and mould.

The stories of Robinson, Solandri and Karmilla vary in every detail, but the gist is always the same: there’s a lot riding on tomorrow’s operation.

Robinson, the pastor, is 58. He realised he was losing his sight a couple of years ago while watching a game of soccer. First the left eye went blurry, then the right, and now he can barely identify people until they’re right up in his face, which is pretty awkward when you’ve got a congregation of 70.

“Sometimes people are waving at me and I cannot see they are waving, and they must be thinking, ‘Why is the pastor not smiling?’”

Jason Dorday/Stuff Solandri, retired machinist, looks forward to being able to walk outside without needing step-by-step guidance from her husband.

Solandri, the retired machinist, is 63. She speaks Hindi and little English, so Ajan translates. She has two sons, and a daughter who lives in Christchurch. Her sight has become so bad she’s reluctant to leave the house – partly because she worries about stumbling without her husband’s help, but also because her cataracts make the bright light unbearable: “Everything is too shiny.”

Karmilla, 52, has found her blindness especially punishing. She’s a widow, with four children aged 30 down to 19, and suffers from diabetes. In 2019 poor sight forced her to quit the sewing job that kept her afloat. She was offered cataract surgery right away, but then Covid-19 brought bookings to a halt.

Jason Dorday/Stuff The pandemic extended Karmilla’s wait for eye surgery by two years. It’s been emotionally and financially tough.

The foundation’s Fiji general manager Kirti Prasad agrees Covid-related delays have been a nightmare: hospitals moved to an emergency footing, so the PEI has almost two years’ worth of extra surgeries to catch up on.

Yet the global health crisis that really worries Prasad is something else: diabetes. Unmanaged diabetes can eventually cause blindness by damaging blood vessels in the retina, and though timely treatment can arrest this damage, it can’t reverse the harm already done. Diabetes rates are soaring worldwide, especially type 2 diabetes, and the rise is especially extreme in the Pacific. In Fiji, the International Diabetes Foundation estimates that by 2021 19% of the population had diabetes, almost double the 2011 figure.

Prasad says the best part of her job is “seeing how we give back not just eyesight, but dignity”. But the worst is when someone comes in, and they’ve had untreated diabetes so long that their eyes are irreversibly damaged.

“With cataracts we can give back sight, but with diabetic retinopathy we are [only] trying to preserve the vision they have right now.”

Jason Dorday/Stuff After passing all their pre-operative checks patients, including Solandri and Karmilla, wait for their operations at the Pacific Eye Institute.

Operation day

Wednesday. Operation day. Tevita, Robinson, Solandri, Karmilla are all booked with the same surgeon, Dr Subash Bhatta.

There are pre-operative hoops: a RAT test at the main door; biometric measurements to ensure the new IOL matches the focussing power of the lens it’s replacing; blood-pressure and blood-sugar checks and then… you wait.

All morning, patients sit with zen-like calm on wooden benches outside the operating rooms. A nurse doles out eyedrops to keep irises dilated. Everyone has a patch of white tape on one cheek or the other to signify which side is going under the knife (even if you’re bilaterally blind, only one eye is operated on at a time).

Eventually it’s Tevita’s time. It’s local anaesthetic only, so he walks into the operating room and climbs onto the operating table under his own power.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Dr Subash Bhatta prepares to replace Tevita’s cloudy lens, using cutting-edge “phacoemulsification” technology.

Tevita’s operation won’t be the “manual small incision cataract surgery” (MSICS) of $25-a-pop fame. MSICS is still commonplace at the PEI, but the institute has just acquired specialised “phacoemulsification” machinery which enables a more sophisticated version of the operation. Bhatta came to the PEI from his native Nepal last year in part so he could train up local surgeons in “phaco” techniques.

This method of cataract surgery is pricier – consumables alone cost $600 per op – but it results in smaller incisions, faster healing and better results for complex cases like Tevita’s, with his history of eye injuries.

It’s just before 1pm when, with the help of three nurses, Bhatta begins. The view through his binocular microscope is relayed in close-up to a large monitor over his head, and frankly, it all looks a bit mediaeval. No matter how modern the techniques, there’s no getting around the fact that eye surgery still involves taking to someone’s eyeball with very sharp objects.

Jason Dorday/Stuff The operation involves local anaesthesia only, so patients are wide awake from start to finish. Here Tevita is about to have his eyelid clamped open.

First, Tevita’s face is shrouded in cloth, leaving just his right eye exposed. Eyelids are clamped open; the eyeball is sluiced clean; anaesthetic is injected.

Next, Bhatta’s scalpel stabs a tiny edgewise incision in the cornea – if you imagine the eye as an egg frying in a pan, it would be like nicking the yolk just where it meets the white. Bhatta withdraws the scalpel and injects a thick gel into the eye, which will prevent the eyeball collapsing during what follows.

From here it goes so fast I have trouble following, but Bhatta talks me through it all later, and here’s what’s happening:

He makes another incision opposite the first, then uses tiny tweezers to reach in and detach the cloudy lens from its capsule – the transparent bag that’s been its home for the past 40 years. (The wince-making process reminds me of tearing a raw oyster from its shell.)

Once the lens is moving freely inside the capsule, it’s ready to come out – but that’s tricky, because its diameter is many times larger than Bhatta’s 2.8mm incisions.

That’s where phacoemulsification comes in: Bhatta reinserts tweezers from one side and a phacoemulsification probe from the other. The probe has three parts: an ultrasonic needle to slice up the lens; an aspiration tube to suck out the pieces, and an irrigation tube to squirt fresh fluid in to keep the internal pressure constant. The probe connects to a huge, noisy machine that Bhatta controls via a foot pedal.

Jason Dorday/Stuff The nitty-gritty of the operation: Bhatta breaks apart Tevita’s cataracted lens with the phacoemulsification probe.

It’s gory and surprisingly physical: at one point Bhatta appears to be playing tug-of-war with a particularly unyielding chunk of lens. But eventually all fragments have been sucked away, more gel is injected, and it’s time for the replacement lens. Unlike the cheaper rigid lens of the MSICS operation, this lens comes furled up like a miniature newspaper, and it is basically posted via the incision, before unfurling back to a regular lens shape once inside.

Bhatta jiggles it into place; vacuums the gel back out; injects another fluid; then in a final flourish injects water around the edges of the corneal incisions: this puffs the cornea up, sealing the wounds without stitches.

After that it’s housework: more sluicing, a squirt of antibiotic ointment, eyelids unclamped, cloth off face, a protective bandage over the now-closed eye – and Bob’s your uncle. It’s been a wild ride, but when I check the time, it’s taken less than 20 minutes.

Later, the nurse hands Tevita a piece of paper with tomorrow’s appointment time, plus a couple of painkillers and a bottle of water.

You’re meant to bring a support person but Tevita came alone. I ask where he’ll sleep tonight, and whether he needs help getting there.

He says he’ll sleep on the street as usual, and he’ll be fine, thanks.

“I am quite sure about that.”

Jason Dorday/Stuff Tevita immediately after the operation. He insists he’ll be just fine sleeping in the street that night.

The big reveal

Thursday morning. Day three.

Robinson, Solandri and Karmilla are back at the PEI early, waiting for the big reveal of the eye-bandage removal. Tevita is there too, but he won’t need a nurse to remove his bandage. It’s already gone.

What happened?

“I was sleeping. I think it’s about four o’clock in the morning and it came to mind that there is something lost from my body. When I woke up my bandage has gone.”

Tevita has no idea why a stranger would decide to peel the bandage off the eye of a homeless man sleeping in the street at 4am, but these things happen. The important bit is that with the bandage off, he realised straight away that the sight in his right eye was really good.

The eye chart agrees: Tevita’s right eye now rates “6/15” – eight times better than before the operation.

Jason Dorday/Stuff The day after: Tevita’s sight is already vastly improved, but he’ll be sensitive to light for a few days, and needs to keep the repaired eye dry and clean.

When Bhatta inspects Tevita’s eye he says it’s looking good, and his sight will keep improving over the coming days. He gives him eyedrops, tells him to avoid getting the eye wet for a couple of weeks and, with heavy emphasis, advises him to avoid any fresh trauma to the eye.

When Solandri’s bandage comes off she sits looking stunned for a few minutes, then reads all the way to the second-to-bottom line of the eye chart – giving her a score of 6/7.5. Yesterday she couldn’t see the ground as she walked. Today her day is better than mine: I’m standing behind her as she reads, and give up a line earlier than her. She looks at photographer Jason as he hops about the room for the best angles and exclaims: “I can see your sneakers!”

Jason Dorday/Stuff Solandri, just after her bandage is removed: she’s delighted to realise that she can now clearly see the photographer – and his shoes.

For Robinson and Karmilla, the results are mixed, and the reason for that is the very thing that gives PEI manager Kirti Prasad her worst days: they both have diabetes.

Sure – when Robinson’s bandage comes off, he can immediately see better than before, but it’s not the spectacular transformation that Tevita and Solandri experience: he makes it only to the second line of the eye chart.

Karmilla’s unbandaging is even more disheartening: she can’t even see the top line, and the nurse switches to a simpler assessment, asking her to count raised fingers. It’s only when the fingers are a metre away that she can reliably make them out.

Bhatta explains that in both cases, diabetes has caused macular oedema – swelling in the retina – resulting in additional blurriness that’s nothing to do with cataracts. The swelling is somewhat treatable with injections, and both patients’ sight should improve further, but if they don’t keep extremely tight control of their blood sugars, there’s a constant risk of more, and irreversible, retinal damage.

To be blunt, Robinson and Karmilla are case-studies of the way in which the simple message sold by the Fred Hollows Foundation is no longer as simple as it once was.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Robinson at home the day after his operation. His sight has improved a lot, but underlying diabetes means there are challenges ahead.

Jo Dowling, director of fundraising, says diabetes will affect every facet of the foundation’s mission in the coming decades. The foundation has been “almost the ambulance at the bottom of the cliff” – but because cataracts are so fixable, it’s been an extraordinarily effective ambulance. Add diabetes to the equation and there’s only so much the ambulance can do.

“It’s something we talk about often, and it’s too big for us on our own. It’s a massive, massive problem. But we always think back: What would Fred do? And Fred would not stand by and do nothing.”

Since 2011, there’s been a diabetic clinic within the PEI, and Dowling suspects the foundation may need to redirect some of its energies towards partnering with education projects around diet and exercise. Fundraising strategies may need to change too.

“The New Zealand public are not particularly sympathetic towards people with diabetes,” says Dowling. “Appeals for diabetes aren’t as successful as appeals for cataract surgery.”

That said, the demand for those surgeries is never going to go away – after all, they’re the grey hair of the eyes. And the benefits are still huge, diabetes or no diabetes.

After Robinson’s eye-test his wife Irene is waiting at the door. He notices me noticing her. He says it’s great to be able to see her properly once again: “It’s like a new person.”

We make one final visit to Karmilla at her apartment in the outer suburbs. Her long-term prognosis depends partly on finding the money for the macular oedema injections, but even more critically on the strict management of her wayward blood sugar.

“I have to take more salads and vegetables. No sugary things. No drinks with sugar.”

Now that she’s had some of her sight returned to her it’s even clearer what she stands to lose.

Her sight’s far from perfect, but the improvement is still “more than I expected”.

“I can see your face now. I can see my children. I was really happy to see my daughter’s face.”

Adam Dudding and Jason Dorday travelled to Suva as guests of the Fred Hollows Foundation NZ.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Tevita, the day after his cataract operation at the Pacific Eye Institute in Suva, which was founded by the Fred Hollows Foundation NZ.

