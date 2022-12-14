Myocarditis, explained: What is it and how is it linked to the Covid vaccine?

A person has died with myocarditis after getting the Covid-19 vaccine. So what is myocarditis and how serious is it?

This story was first published in September 2022 and has been republished in light of a fourth death being possibly linked to the Covid-19 vaccine. The person had myocarditis when they died.

People who have been given mRNA Covid-19 vaccines have an increased risk of myocarditis – but what’s the link, and how serious is the condition?

Myocarditis is inflammation of the heart muscle. The increased risk has particularly been observed in men, under 30, after receiving their second vaccine dose.

A number of things can trigger myocarditis, most commonly viruses. Those include the common cold and the SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) virus– though the risk from Omicron is thought to be lower than earlier variants.

Bacterial infections, some parasites, fungi and autoimmune conditions have also been linked to myocarditis. Often, the cause isn't found.

Typically, it’s a mild to moderate condition – causing symptoms including shortness of breath, chest pain and heart palpitations.

Kathryn George/Stuff More than 3.98 million New Zealanders have received two doses of Covid-19 vaccine. Medsafe says there have been 500 reports of myocarditis to date, but these do not necessarily have a causal relationship with the vaccine.

How serious it is

Typically, myocarditis goes away without permanent complications. However, severe myocarditis can permanently damage the heart muscle or lead to sudden cardiac death.

Most reported cases of myocarditis linked to mRNA vaccination have required hospital assessment and monitoring, because of the rare complication of sudden death. However, more than 80% of reported cases globally recovered quickly with rest and commonly used oral medications.

On average, people only require hospitalisation for a couple of days (though this average was higher with myocarditis after Covid-19, versus myocarditis after vaccination).

Up to 6% of typical viral myocarditis cases in adolescents require a heart transplant, or result in death, a US study indicates.

University of Otago (Wellington) Associate Professor and cardiovascular scientist, Peter Larsen​, says while most people recover from a mild illness, some experience severe disease or complications.

A Swedish population study, looking at all myocarditis hospital admissions from 2000-2014, found 8% had died within a year.

How often myocarditis happens

Prior to Covid-19, about 100 Kiwis were hospitalised with myocarditis annually.

New Zealand data from the Global Vaccine Data Network indicated the background rate of non-infective myocarditis (pre Covid-19) in the overall population between 2011 and 2019 was 1.81 per 100,000 people.

Generally, myocarditis was a “pretty rare” diagnosis in the community, Dr Tom Pasley, a cardiologist at Auckland City Hospital and honorary senior lecturer at the University of Auckland, said.

While it was something cardiologists may see a couple of times a week, it would be far more uncommon for GPs and other doctors to encounter.

SUPPLIED/Stuff Auckland City Hospital cardiologist and University of Auckland honorary senior lecturer Dr Tom Pasley.

The role of vaccination

An increased risk of myocarditis and pericarditis (inflammation of the pericardium tissue surrounding the heart) has been seen in people who have received mRNA Covid-19 vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) – including children, but at a much lower and near background rate.

But the exact mechanism of how or why vaccination can trigger myocarditis remains unclear, and confirmed cases after vaccination remain rare.

InSeptember, domestic regulator Medsafe advised myocarditis and pericarditis had been identified with the Novavax vaccine.

And earlier this year, health regulators also said evidence suggested the AstraZeneca vaccine may be associated with a small increased risk of myo/pericarditis.

This risk appeared lower than for mRNA vaccines.

Data from the CDC (Centres for Disease Control Prevention) in the United States showed that from 133 million Covid-19 vaccine doses administered to July 2021, there had been 636 reported cases of myocarditis.

The UK has approved a dual Covid vaccine developed by Moderna which targets both the original Covid virus as well as the Omicron variant. .

In the European Union, 138 cases of myocarditis had been reported after 177 million Pfizer doses had been administered, the European Medicines Agency said.

Data from the Global Vaccine Network, published in May, showed the reporting rates of myopericarditis (the two conditions together) after vaccination were approximately 18.2 cases per million Covid-19 vaccine doses given.

Who is most affected

Early in the global vaccination effort, “very clear” data started emerging showing myocarditis after Covid-19 vaccination affected males – particularly young men – “far more frequently”, University of Auckland Associate Professor and vaccinologist Dr Helen Petousis-Harris said.

Cases were cropping up most commonly in men under the age of 30, and after their second dose – a trend that continued to be seen as more people were vaccinated.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Vaccinologist Associate Professor Helen Petousis-Harris says the mechanisms for how and why vaccination can trigger myocarditis was unclear, but cases tend to be quite mild.

The reasons for this were not well known.

Even in this group, the risk of myocarditis had been reported internationally as from 1 to 13 cases per 100,000 vaccine doses given.

There was increasing evidence that the rate declined as the interval between vaccine doses increased, up to eight weeks, and that the risk following booster doses was lower than after the second dose.

The symptoms to look for

A key symptom of myocarditis is chest pain.

Others may include chest heaviness, discomfort or tightness; shortness of breath or difficulty breathing; feeling lightheaded, faint or dizzy; having heart palpitations, a racing or fluttering heart, or a feeling of skipped beats. Some also report fever.

Some of these symptoms can occur shortly after vaccination due to anxiety or stress. However, anyone who experiences these symptoms after getting a Covid-19 vaccine – from more than 6 hours to 7 days, typically around 1-5 days – is advised to seek immediate medical attention.

Myocarditis and pericarditis are treatable and the outcomes are better the sooner people start treatment.

Aotearoa’s experience

Up to August 31, the Centre for Adverse Reactions Monitoring (CARM) received 500 spontaneous reports of myocarditis, pericarditis or myopericarditis; where the report contained evidence of a clinical diagnosis and symptoms developed within 30 days of vaccination with Pfizer.

These reports do not necessarily have a causal relationship with the vaccine and may represent coincidental events.

Of the 500 reports, 62% were men.

Thirty-one percent of reports were associated with dose one, 46% with dose two and 22% reported myocarditis/pericarditis was experienced after dose three.

A report released by Medsafe on Wednesday showed that up to, and including November 30, 2022, a total of 184​ deaths were reported to CARM after the Pfizer vaccine was given.

Following medical assessments by CARM and Medsafe it was determined 163​ of these deaths were “unlikely related to the Covid-19 vaccine”. Fifteen​ could not be assessed due to “insufficient information” and two​ cases were still under investigation.

Two deaths​ were determined by the Coroner to be due to myocarditis following the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, Medsafe said.

One death​ was “likely due” to vaccine-induced myocarditis (awaiting Coroner’s determination) and in one death​ a link to the vaccine “could not be excluded” (also awaiting Coroner’s determination).

To date, the observed number of deaths reported after vaccination was less than the expected number of natural deaths.

There had been no deaths reported for the Vaxzevria (AstraZeneca) or Nuvaxovid vaccines, Medsafe said.

Treating myocarditis

Treatment varies depending on severity.

Pasley, who has been on the frontline during the pandemic, said most cases of myocarditis he saw related to the vaccine were “very mild, self-limiting and home early”, within days.

Adults with mild forms – from all causes – typically only need rest.

People tended to go to hospital with some chest pain, shortness of breath and/or palpitations, typically after the second dose, and usually within a week of vaccination, Pasley said.

Kathryn George/Stuff An Auckland cardiologist says the vast majority of cases of myocarditis he has seen after Covid-19 vaccination were mild, and recovered within days.

They tended to be diagnosed using blood tests or imaging – either ultrasound or an MRI scan.

When the vaccination push was at its peak, Pasley said there was perhaps one person hospitalised in Auckland per week of vaccine-related myocarditis in the high risk group – men aged 16-30 – and no severe cases requiring intensive care support, intubation or mechanical support.

Of all myocarditis cases (from all causes) going to hospital, he supposed fewer than 5% would be severe.

Patients with more severe symptoms could receive stronger therapies, such as colchicine, Larsen says.

Myocarditis more common after Covid-19 than vaccination

Research indicates people are more likely to get myocarditis from Covid-19 – along with a raft of other potential complications – than from the vaccine.

An article in The Conversation by University of Guelph (Canada) Professor of Laboratory and Molecular Cardiology, Glen Pyle and Oregon Health & Science University Professor Jennifer H. Huang, said before Covid-19, the incidence of myocarditis was between one and 10 cases per 100,000 people per year.

According to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, the risk of myocarditis after infection with Covid-19 was much higher – 146 cases per 100,000.

Matt Rourke/AP Early in the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out, mRNA Covid-19 vaccines – Pfizer and Moderna – were linked with the rare increased risk of myocarditis. There is now data to suggest AstraZeneca and Novavax may also be associated.

An Israeli study indicated the risk of post-vaccine myocarditis was 2.13 cases per 100,000 people vaccinated – within the range usually seen in the population. This was consistent with other studies in the United States and Israel which put the overall incidence of post-vaccine myocarditis between 0.3 and five cases per 100,000 people.

A recent evaluation of the risk after Covid-19 vaccine in more than 42 million vaccinated people published in Circulation journal in September made a similar finding.

It found myocarditis was more common after severe Covid-19 infection than vaccination, but that the risks in younger people and after sequential vaccine doses was “less certain”.

Today, myriad agencies, including the World Health Organisation, maintain the benefits of vaccination “greatly outweigh” the potential, rare risk of myocarditis or pericarditis.

The Immunisation Advisory Centre said the “overwhelming benefits” of vaccination in protecting against Covid-19 were greater than the rare risk, and said Pfizer continued to be recommended for people over 5 who did not have any contraindications to the vaccine.