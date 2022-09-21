Covid-19: Scrapping traffic light system has not had 'significant' impact on cases yet

Head of the Public Health Agency, Dr Andrew Old, says Covid-19 "is not over" at the final pandemic briefing, despite the statement made by US President Joe Biden.

There has been a “sustained decline” in community Covid-19 case rates across all regions of New Zealand for the past five weeks but the downward trend may be approaching a plateau, officials say.

The deputy director-general and head of the Public Health Agency, Dr Andrew Old, and the clinical director for the Northern Region Vaccination Programme, Dr Anthony Jordan, gave an update on the country’s Covid-19 response on Wednesday.

Old said community cases continued to decline in the week ending September 18, “as expected” – for a rolling seven-day average of 1337 new cases per day. Though he emphasised that Covid was “not over”.

Hospitalisations were also trending downwards, with 175 people in hospital with the virus on Sunday.

These trends were supported by wastewater testing, as well as health worker test rates.

Hospitalisations, like cases, continued to decline across all regions of Aotearoa over the past five-week period and Covid-19 deaths had declined “consistently” for the past seven weeks.

The latest modelling from Covid-19 Modelling Aotearoa showed case rates were tracking in line with expectations.

However, Old said, as expected, the downward trend was “starting to slow”, coming to a possible plateau.

Case rates would likely stay at similar levels in the coming weeks.

Old said there was nothing at this stage to suggest changes made with the retirement of the traffic light system and its associated health protections had “significantly impacted” Covid-19 in the community, however, they were continuing to monitor this situation.

It had only been about 10 days since these were relaxed, so any impact of these changes might be seen in the coming week or two, he said.

Officials recently scrapped daily reporting of Covid-19 cases, in favour of weekly updates – the first of which was released on Monday.

The Ministry of Health on Monday reported 9606 new community cases from September 12-18.

Covid-19 cases in aged residential care facilities were now at their lowest since earlier in the year, Jordan said.

At present, 6% of facilities were affected, which was a “significant decrease” from the 12% of facilities affected two weeks ago.

However, Old was steadfast that – contrary to US President Joe Biden’s assertions this week – the pandemic was not over.

Old said he was correct in saying the pandemic was at some of its lowest levels since 2020, however “nowhere in the world has completely eliminated Covid-19”.

“We all hope we won’t have the same sorts of devastation seen in 2020/21 but it is certainly not over.”

The pattern of new variants and repeated waves was going to continue for some time, Old said.

Looking to winter illness more generally, Jordan said influenza severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) had been at “very low” levels since July.

There had been no cases of influenza in Auckland in the two weeks to September 11, he said.

On vaccination, Jordan said they continued to see people coming in to be vaccinated each day in New Zealand – including some seeking their first dose.

Work was under way across the country to continue to encourage vaccination and booster uptake, including among hapū (pregnant) māmā, and some clinics were offering routine childhood immunisations, MMR and Boostrix, to enable greater access.

Old confirmed that the Director-General of Health, Dr Diana Sarfati, had received advice on second boosters for younger people and had gone back to ask clarifying questions – including broadening the scope.

Officials expected to make a further announcement on this in the coming two weeks, he said.

However, he stressed that there was a “large” number of people eligible for their first or second booster now who had not had them, and he encouraged these people to have them.