Monkeypox: Four additional cases detected, no evidence of community transmission

There have now been nine cases of monkeypox recorded in New Zealand to date.

Officials are reporting another four cases of monkeypox in Aotearoa, bringing the total number of cases in the country to nine.

The four cases, all reported in the past seven days, have all recently returned from overseas. Three are isolating in the Auckland region, and one in the South Island, following a positive test result.

Worldwide, there have been more than 61,000 cases of monkeypox (MPX) across 105 countries to date, and 23 deaths.

In all four of the new cases in New Zealand, there was no current evidence of community transmission and public health staff had assessed the risk of transmission from the cases as low, the Ministry of Health and Te Whatu Ora (Health New Zealand) said on Thursday afternoon.

To protect the privacy of these people and their contacts, no further comment would be made at this stage, the ministry and HNZ said.

The agencies announced they will no longer report each individual case as they arise, but instead provide a weekly update on a Thursday.

It is unclear when in the past seven days these cases tested positive.

The ministry said it continues to monitor developments related to MPX internationally.

Advice had been provided to public health units, primary health organisations and sexual health clinics to assist with identifying potential cases.

It reminded health professionals to remain vigilant for any possible cases.

