Auckland man's childhood cancer treatment leads to five life-threatening illnesses

At just 23, Josh McMillan has survived six life-threatening illnesses, including childhood leukaemia – but they’ve taken a toll that’s been more than just physical.

McMillan was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia at the age of 9. He had a rare genetic marker that meant his cancer was “going to be harder to beat and harder to keep away”, he said.

The treatment was successful, but the repercussions on his body have been long-term.

He has since been diagnosed with the heart disorder Long QT syndrome, the blood disorder immune thrombocytopenia, osteoporosis, the liver condition nodular regenerative hyperplasia and an enlarged spleen.

If his spleen had been punctured, he could have died within five minutes.

Professor John McCall has treated McMillan in recent years at the New Zealand Liver Transplant Unit.

He said McMillan’s experience was unusual but could certainly happen.

“He went through a very difficult and intensive treatment and overcame the leukaemia but the treatment left him with other issues related to long-term side effects that can affect the liver,” McCall says.

“The price of the cure from cancer is not a free ride. Sometimes it is, but often it’s not.”

Josh McMillan/Supplied Josh McMillan after splenectomy surgery in 2020, aged 21.

McMillan lived with the effects of the leukaemia treatment through his teenage years, then required major surgery in 2020.

“More than a decade of his life has been dealing with cancer and the aftermath. You don’t get that time back,” McCall said.

McMillan’s diagnosis came five years after his older sister was diagnosed with the same cancer at the age of 6. His treatment included weekly trips to Auckland from his Rotorua home.

He discovered he had osteoporosis at 13, when he cracked a heel bone while running around at school.

Josh McMillan/Supplied Josh McMillan, aged 11, and his dad Glen at a Child Cancer head shave event.

“I had really low bone density, that was definitely a side effect of chemo.”

A lot of his childhood was a blur and it was only in the past couple of years that he had unpacked the experience of growing up with so many medical issues, he said.

At the start of 2021, he found himself severely depressed and was put in touch with a psychosocial worker at CanTeen, a charity that supports young people with cancer.

“We dug really deep into it and realised I have been in and out of this depressive state for the last four years,” he says.

Josh McMillan/Supplied Childhood cancer survivor Josh McMillan pictured in July, when he was sponsored by CanTeen to attend the Parliament banquet dinner as a delegate at the Aspiring Leaders Forum in Wellington.

“Cancer has a really long tail end. Much to a lot of people’s hopeful belief, it doesn’t just end with treatment.”

Alongside the physical effects, McMillan said the journey had been a lonely one.

“All through high school, people don’t understand. It is hard to feel alone and that can lead into the depressive stuff. It’s hardest to be so isolated and alone with your thoughts.

“You just have to grow up a bit faster and be a bit more mature.”

To make up for the lost years, McMillan said, he tried to do something childish every day.

Josh McMillan/Supplied In 2017, Josh McMillan's family celebrated his older sister Kim's nursing graduation. From left, Glen, Tash, Annie, Kim and Josh McMillan.

“I might climb a tree or watch a kids’ movie. As long as I do something that’s just stupid I’m ticking something off the list.”

In early 2021, McMillan came to Auckland to begin university studies, but backed out to deal with his mental health.

He is now well into his first year at the University of Auckland, where he studies politics, international relations and history. He hopes to work at the United Nations or an international think tank.

He also works at the Auckland University Student Association bar, Shadows, where he wears his CanTeen bandanna to raise awareness about the impact of cancer on children.

CanTeen is celebrating its annual fundraising initiative, Bandanna Day, on Friday.