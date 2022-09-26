Covid-19: Why there is no update on case numbers and deaths today

There’ll be no Covid-19 information released on Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Day. (File photo)

There will be no update on Covid-19 cases, hospitalisations and deaths on Monday.

The Ministry of Health (Manatū Hauora) scrapped its daily reporting and moved to weekly updates earlier in September, with new information released each Monday.

However, due to the one-off public holiday, Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Day, this week’s update will be released on Tuesday instead, the ministry said in an email.

It will be released about 1pm.

The weekly updates include seven-day averages for case numbers, deaths and hospitalisations.

As part of the change, the ministry is no longer advising where in the country people are in hospital with Covid-19, nor the average age of those hospitalised or their vaccination status.

The move away from daily updates came as Cabinet dropped the traffic light system and myriad Covid-19 public health protections that came with it.

That included scrapping masking in many environments and the removal of the requirement for household contacts to self-isolate.

On Monday, the last of the Government’s vaccine mandates – for health workers – were also scrapped.

The first of the weekly case updates, on September 19, showed there were 9606 cases of Covid in the previous seven days and 74 deaths.

Of the 74 deaths reported, 22 were attributed to Covid-19 (14 with Covid-19 as the underlying issue and eight with the virus as a contributory factor).