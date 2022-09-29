'Our men are being let down': Call for more prostate cancer treatment options

A man who has spent nearly a quarter of a million dollars on medicine to keep his prostate cancer at bay and prolong his life says New Zealand needs to be doing more to diagnose and fund treatments for the disease.

Paul Cherry​, 76, was diagnosed with incurable prostate cancer in 2013. He underwent surgery and radiation, but the cancer had spread into his lymph nodes and metastasised in his bones.

In early 2020, the Papamoa man was offered three treatment options – all unfunded. Every 28 days, he pays $5500 for hormone therapy enzalutamide: “A heavy financial burden.”

Prostate Cancer Foundation chief executive Peter Dickens​ said Kiwis had limited funded treatment options, meaning many faced the “stark” reality of finding money for treatment or a “significantly reduced” survival rate.

“Without treatment, the prognosis is likely to be poor. Treatments readily available in Australia and other OECD countries are simply not being subsidised here.”

“Our men are being let down,” Dickens said.

To date, the Cherrys have spent at least $217,000 on enzalutamide, which is keeping his cancer at an “undetectable” level.

Cherry said he and wife, Robyn, were fortunate to be able to fund treatment: they had savings, and sold their home for a profit when they moved into a retirement village.

But this isn’t the case for most, and it’s like “walking a tightrope”.

“The biggest stress I have, currently, is: how can I keep funding it? It’s keeping my cancer at bay, but when I run out of money, the outlook is not good,” Cherry said.

One in eight men will get prostate cancer in their lifetime: 42,000 Kiwi men are living with the disease, and 4000 are diagnosed each year.

Māori are disproportionately disadvantaged: though less likely to be diagnosed with prostate cancer, they have a mortality rate 1.5 times higher than non-Māori.

Not everyone experiences symptoms – often, signs of prostate cancer are first detected during a routine check-up.

The Prostate Cancer Foundation recommends all men over 50 speak with their doctor about PSA (prostate-specific antigen) testing (a blood test), or from age 45 if there’s a family history.

Consultant medical oncologist Dr Peter Fong​ said Kiwi men with advanced prostate cancer suffer a lack of choices.

Advanced prostate cancer comes with suffering – it is slow and “not a nice way to go”.

New medicines that treat the disease earlier and provide significant survival and quality of life gains are funded in other countries, but not in Aotearoa, he said, and funding decision delays compound this suffering.

“If we can get extra time for someone [through better access to treatment], that is useful.”

Cherry understood Pharmac’s budget was limited, but said increasing funding for Pharmac needed to be a “much higher priority” for Government.

Making unfunded cancer medicines GST-exempt, or part-funding treatments could make a huge difference, he said.

The Prostate Cancer Foundation supported a petition to Parliament calling for a change in strategy, similar to breast cancer screening, started by Kristine Hayward​ – whose husband died of the disease.

It’s a sentiment echoed by Cherry, who said if such a programme existed, “we wouldn’t have ever got to this stage”.

The National Screening Unit weighs up a number of criteria for assessing whether population-level screening should be introduced, including whether there’s a suitable test; high-quality evidence that screening is effective in reducing morbidity or mortality; and that the potential benefits of screening outweigh the harms.

Te Whatu Ora say PSA is a “poor test” for prostate cancer – it is “not sensitive or specific enough”, with “too many” false negative and false positive results.

About 75% of men with an abnormal PSA do not have prostate cancer, while about 15% with a normal PSA will have cancer, they said.

There were also concerns about overtreatment: of men with a positive biopsy, 20%-50% will be diagnosed with cancer that “will not have caused any harm” (overdiagnosis), which could lead to “unnecessary” treatment, it said.

Parliamentary Select Inquiries in 2011 and 2019 did not support a screening programme.

Pharmac’s director of operations Lisa Williams said it is assessing a funding application for enzalutamide, and the next step was for it to be ranked as an option for investment.

“Unlike other countries, Pharmac works within a fixed budget, which means we need to make difficult choices about which items to fund within the available budget,” Williams said.

It could not provide a definitive timeframe for when or if enzalutamide would be funded.