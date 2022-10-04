Nationwide recall of Pams frozen berries as Hepatitis A infections rise to 12, several hospitalised

Frozen berries in six Pams products have been recalled as a precaution, due to a possible link to recent cases of Hepatitis A, with 12 people infected so far including seven hospitalised.

Another nine cases of hepatitis A have been detected with links to frozen berries, prompting a recall of half a dozen products from the Pams brand.

Pams – a New Zealand division of supermarket giant Foodstuffs – is recalling various frozen berry products as a precaution, over a possible link to recent cases of the contagious virus.

Of the 12 cases found so far, seven have been hospitalised, including young, fit teenagers – not typically deemed at high risk from the illness, New Zealand Food Safety deputy director-general Vincent Arbuckle said.

The investigation into the source continues. Until, and unless, a definitive source is identified, the advice to heat-treat remains in place for all frozen berry products – regardless of brand, officials warned.

Arbuckle said eight of the 12 cases of hepatitis A – thought to be the largest foodborne outbreak of the virus in New Zealand in 15 years – have been linked by genetic sequencing so far, meaning they were likely exposed to the same source.

Hepatitis A is spread by contact with faeces of an infected person. It can be passed on through poor personal hygiene (such as when people don’t wash their hands properly), contaminated food and close personal contact.

It is rare in New Zealand – the 12 cases linked to frozen berries account for half of the country’s reported cases so far this year.

The recall affects all batches and date ranges of the following products:

Pams Frozen Mixed Berries 500g

Pams Frozen Two Berry Mix 1kg

Pams Frozen Two Berry Mix 750g

Pams Frozen Smoothie Berry Mix 500g

Pams Raspberries 500g

Pams Raspberries 350g

The products are being removed from New World, PAK’nSAVE and Four Square stores nationwide, and from Trents and Raeward Fresh stores in the South Island.

Arbuckle said they were encouraging people to look in their freezers to see if they have any of the recalled product – people who have these products at home should not eat them raw.

Bringing them to the boil will make them safe, or they can be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund, he said.

Arbuckle said it was important to note the situation was still evolving, “and the picture could change”.

“Our advice to all consumers in the meantime is to continue to exercise care and take extra precautions at home by heat treating frozen berries to kill the virus.”

Officials announced three cases on September 14 – two from Christchurch, who were known to each other, and the third in Auckland, who was not known to the others.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff New World, Pak’nSave and Four Square stores have recalled frozen berries as a precaution over links to people being hospitalised with hepatitis A. (file photo)

Hepatitis A has a long incubation period: it can take 15 to 50 days for symptoms to develop – 28 to 30 days on average.

Early symptoms of infection can be mistaken for the flu, and typically include nausea and stomach pain, and jaundice (yellow skin) appearing after a few days. Some people, especially children, may have no symptoms at all.

The recalled products were identified through the course of the ongoing investigation, Arbuckle said.

Such an investigation is complicated: the 12 cases report eating a range of berries, and the viruses’ long incubation period adds another layer of complexity into the mix.

However, the virus in Aotearoa is a genetic match to a virus which caused illness in Sweden in 2020 and 2021, which had a possible link back to frozen berries from Serbia.

The recalled products contained berries from Serbia, and were reported as eaten by most of the people who have become sick, Arbuckle said.

Pams use Serbian berries in the recalled mixes “quite significantly”.

Tracing the illness back to specific imported frozen berries was “widely accepted to be a very challenging process”, he said.

It was possible another potential source may be identified, or no definitive confirmed source is found at all, he said.

Arbuckle said ESR testing of product has not identified any hepatitis A virus to date – this was “to be expected”, because of the volume of berries.

Head of Public Relations at Foodstuffs NZ, Emma Wooster​, said it takes food safety "extremely seriously" and fully supported the investigation to find the source of the recent hepatitis A outbreak.

While New Zealand Food Safety's investigation into products originating from Serbia continues, as a "purely precautionary measure", all frozen berry products from Serbia have been identified and withdrawn from Foodstuffs stores and recalled, she said.

If customers have concerns about their health, Wooster encouraged people to consult a medical professional, or phone Healthline on 0800 611 116.

In the meantime, as an additional precaution, other frozen berry importers have decided to place on hold other berries which can be traced back to Serbia while the investigation continues.

In 2015, a cluster of seven cases was linked to Fruzio berries, prompting a product recall.

There were also foodborne hepatitis A outbreaks in 2008 (two cases) and 2010 (three cases), but the sources were unknown.

Advice for consumers: