'A big crack': How concrete worker recovered from falling down hole

Rongoā is the traditional healing system of Māori that encompasses herbal remedies, physical therapies and spiritual healing.

For Michael Dixon (Ngāpuhi), the fear of being unable to work following a spate of workplace injuries left him in a state of mental and physical distress.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

The 68-year-old Papamoa resident had been working as a concrete layer when, on the same day he returned from knee surgery, he fell backwards from a platform.

“I went to step back off the floor, and fell down this post hole. I struggled to get out of the hole and just about passed out,” Dixon said. “There was a big crack when I hit the ground.”

READ MORE:

* Majority of NowNext survey respondents believe Māori culture and history is an important part of our national identity

* Six native plants used in Māori medicine and their benefits

* Rongoā: The traditional Māori healing system growing in popularity



Ezra McDonald/Supplied Michael Dixon (Ngāpuhi) suffered a debilitating back injury at work.

He initially tried to put up with the pain and “tough it out” over the following days. But after being diagnosed with a lumbar disc prolapse, his future in such a physically demanding occupation was looking bleak.

Dixon is already passed the official retirement age, but has always enjoyed working, and began to worry not only about returning to his then job, but any job altogether.

“A guy at my age, with a back injury, who’s going to give him a job? For me, it was a really emotional thing,” he said.

“I was beginning to wonder if I’d ever come out the other side or would ever be able to work again – that was my biggest fear.

“You start thinking of ways to step off the planet … What kept me going was thinking about my family and my grandkids.”

STUFF ACC’s Hāpai programme was created to provide a culturally appropriate service for injured whānau Māori.

Dixon was entered into the ACC Hāpai Progamme to rehabilitate and recover from his injury.

ACC chief Māori and equity officer Michelle Murray said the Hāpai programme was created to provide a culturally appropriate and safe service for injured whānau Māori, while upholding obligations to Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

“In 2021, ACC worked with Māori clients, whānau and service delivery teams to develop Hāpai. As a result of that, it was based on some te ao Māori principles,” Murray said.

The principles of the programme are whakawhanaungatanga (relationship-building), tikanga (targeted support and training), whānau-centricism, mana motuhake (autonomy), and Whāia Te Tika (ACC Māori policy), Murray said.

Much of Hāpai also involves the use of rongoā Māori, a set of traditional Māori healing techniques designed to encompass not just physical therapy and wellbeing – but also mental, spiritual and whānau wellbeing too.

Dixon said for him, rongoā Māori had “enlightened the whole body”.

“[Rongoā] just seems to revive, it’s good to see that Māori have that option now.”

As part of the Hāpai programme, Dixon received counselling and rongoā Māori (traditional Māori healing) services, which includes mirimiri and romiromi (bodywork), whitiwhiti kōrero (support/advice) and karakia (incantation), along with other medical advice and physio.

There are more than 100 ACC-registered rongoā Māori practitioners around New Zealand.

Ezra McDonald/Supplied Dixon is back working after undergoing rongoā Māori treatment.

Although unable to return to his physically demanding concrete-laying job, Dixon was able to recover and return to work, and now works part-time at the Te Puke Recycling Centre and is in the final stages of his return-to-work programme.

He has also been able to do other things he enjoys, such as surfing.

“Just being in there with nature, Tangaroa [guardian of the seas] throwing waves at you, picking out the ones you like and just gliding into them. You’re out there on a beautiful day, clean, glassy, the colours in the sky are resonating off the sea.”

Dixon encouraged others who suffered workplace injuries to ask for help, rather than trying to hide their pain.

“There is light at the end of the tunnel.”

Where to get help