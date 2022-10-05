Frozen berry recall: How do you know you've got hepatitis A and how is it treated?

Frozen berries in six Pams products have been recalled as a precaution, due to a possible link to recent cases of Hepatitis A, with 12 people infected so far including seven hospitalised.

Twelve cases of hepatitis A have been detected in the community linked to the consumption of frozen berries, sparking a recall of some popular Pams products.

The cases are dotted across the country: four in Canterbury, three in the Wellington region, two in Waikato, and one each in Waitematā (north and west Auckland); Gisborne and Whanganui. Seven have been hospitalised.

So what is hepatitis, and what do you need to look out for?

Hepatitis A is an infectious liver disease caused by the hepatitis A virus: ‘Hepa’ meaning liver, and ‘-itis’ used to mean inflammation.

READ MORE:

* Nationwide recall of Pams frozen berries as Hepatitis A infections rise to 12, several hospitalised

* Hepatitis A scare 'might boost local berry sales'

* Hepatitis A in frozen berries: How the virus spreads, symptoms and treatment



Most adults will experience symptoms, hepatologist Dr Ed Gane, professor of medicine at the University of Auckland, and deputy director of the New Zealand Liver Unit at Auckland City Hospital says.

The liver is responsible for producing bile, which turns fats into energy for the body to use.

Breakfast The berries are being removed from New World, Pak ‘N Save and Four Square stores nationwide after 12 community cases of the virus.

With hepatitis A, the liver becomes swollen – the bile which normally drains out of the liver, sits in the gallbladder and passes into the gut can get stuck, and build up into the bloodstream. This causes jaundice: where a person’s skin and eyes turn yellow.

Have you contracted hepatitis A in this outbreak? Contact hannah.martin@stuff.co.nz

When this happens, a person’s urine can turn a dark orange or brown colour. When bile can’t get to the gut, fatty food can’t be absorbed, causing diarrhoea and/or poo to turn pale, Gane says.

Having a swollen liver can also cause stomach pain.

What symptoms should you look for?

Not everyone with hepatitis A will have symptoms – children especially may not show any.

If symptoms do develop, they typically appear within 15 to 50 days (2-7 weeks) after infection – 28 to 30 days on average.

Early symptoms can be mistaken for the flu, and typically include nausea and stomach pain. After a few days, jaundice (yellow skin or eyes) can appear.

Symptoms include:

Jaundice

Not wanting to eat

Upset stomach

Nausea and vomiting

Stomach pain

Fever

Dark urine and/or light-coloured, pale faeces

Diarrhoea

Joint pain

Fatigue

Chris McKeen/Stuff Hepatologist Professor Ed Gane says people largely recover from hepatitis A without any complications.

Gane says people will know they’re sick: they may feel very, very tired and have an upset stomach, and jaundice, dark urine, and pale stools are often hard to miss.

A blood test ordered by a doctor will diagnose the problem. While a normal liver enzyme level is under 45, with hepatitis A it can soar to between 1000-10,000.

People can transmit the hepatitis A virus to others up to two weeks before symptoms appear.

Symptoms typically last a few months after exposure, and less than two months, but some people can be ill for as long as six months, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) say.

How is it treated?

There’s no specific treatment. Recovery may be slow, and can take several weeks or months, but the vast majority will recover fully with no permanent damage to the liver.

Rest and hydration are important, as dehydration is the most common reason for hospitalisation, Gane says. If hospitalised, people are largely given supportive care, such as IV fluids for rehydration.

Some may be given medicines to prevent or treat nausea and vomiting, and pain relief – either paracetamol or some narcotics in small doses – depending on the level of pain.

Hingyi Khong/Stuff In most cases, your immune system will clear the infection and your liver will completely heal. Treatment options largely include resting, and protecting your liver by cutting out alcohol. (File photo)

Gane says clinicians tend not to use non-steroidal anti-inflammatories, such as ibuprofen, as these can injure the liver.

People should get advice from a doctor before using medication to relieve pain or fever if home sick with hep A.

What are the risks?

Unlike other types of viral hepatitis, hep A does not cause long-term liver damage, and it doesn’t become an ongoing (chronic) infection, the Mayo Clinic says.

Everyone is at risk for hepatitis A, unless vaccinated, but some groups are at higher risk of complications: including older people, those with underlying liver damage (from any cause), and pregnant people.

That said, the risk of dying from hepatitis A is the lowest from all hepatitis viruses, with a mortality rate of 0.1% overall, Gane says.

In rare cases, hepatitis A can cause a sudden, acute, loss of liver function – especially in these groups.

Some people with acute liver failure (also called fulminant hepatitis) may need a liver transplant, but this is “incredibly rare”, Gane says.

SUPPLIED People are encouraged to heat-treat frozen berries regardless of brand while MPI’s probe continues. Those with the recalled products at home can bring them to the boil to make them safe, or return them to where they bought them for a full refund. (file photo)

He’s never had to do a liver transplant for hepatitis A in Aotearoa, and has only performed one in more than 25 years’ in medicine: a high risk person in England, who was over the age of 60.

None of the 12 cases have been referred to the liver transplant unit at this stage, Gane says.

People recovering from hepatitis A are advised to avoid alcohol entirely for about 1-2 months, until symptoms have resolved completely.

Those hospitalised may need extra nutritional support while recovering, and eating a high protein, low fat diet is recommended during the illness and recovery period, Gane says.

Why have so many cases been hospitalised? Is this a nasty strain?

Without knowing the ins-and-outs of the cases, Gane says jaundice is largely the factor that causes alarm for patients and doctors – and could be the reason some are being referred to hospital.

The fact that seven of the 12 cases to date have been hospitalised does not suggest we were dealing with a more virulent strain, he says: in fact, although there are different strains of hepatitis A, Gane says to his knowledge none are more severe than others.

Gane says it “bodes well to be cautious” – and assessment in hospital for a day or two is “not unreasonable”.

For more information on the recall, including which Pams products are affected, click here.