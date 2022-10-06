Monkeypox: Community transmission confirmed in New Zealand

Symptoms, signs and the origin of the monkeypox virus explained.

Community cases of monkeypox have been detected in New Zealand for the first time.

Te Whatu Ora (Health New Zealand) announced two new cases of monkeypox (MPX) on Thursday – identified as community transmission – bringing the total number of cases in Aotearoa to date to 11.

The two new cases are isolating in Auckland.

Before now, the country’s nine previously reported cases were overseas during the incubation period, meaning infections were likely acquired overseas.

There is currently no confirmed link between the two cases, and no identified link to a known overseas acquired case – so Te Whatu Ora and the Ministry of Health consider “there is the potential for more cases to emerge”.

Officials say this is “not unexpected” and the number of cases “is likely to remain low”.

Two new cases of monkeypox have been detected in New Zealand, identified as community transmission.

“The general risk remains very low.”

Monkeypox is a viral disease that can be transmitted by close contact with skin lesions, body fluids, respiratory droplets and contaminated materials.

While anyone can get monkeypox, the virus has mostly impacted the MSM community (men who have sex with men) and people who have sex with MSM overseas. There is a higher risk for those communities.

The World Health Organisation’s latest emergency monitoring report, released on October 5, shows 97.5% of cases with available data worldwide were men, with a median age of 35.

Among cases where sexual orientation was reported, 89.9% identified as gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men.

Most people with MPX will develop a rash, spots or blisters at the infection site. These may spread to other parts of the body, such as the palms of the hand, soles of the feet, inside the mouth, or on the genitals.

Other common symptoms can include: cold and flu symptoms such as a fever, chills or swollen glands, headache, muscle and body aches, backache and tiredness.

If you experience skin changes or develop lesions or a rash then it’s important to seek medical advice, even if you haven’t travelled overseas recently. It may not be MPX, as many illnesses can cause similar symptoms, but it’s still important to get it checked, officials advise.

People with concerns about their health in relation to MPX should contact their GP, nearest sexual health clinic or Healthline 0800 611 116.

Public health staff are following usual contact tracing procedures in assessing any risk of further transmission, Te Whatu Ora said.

To protect the privacy of these people and their contacts, no further detail would be provided, and the next planned outbreak update will be next Thursday.

There have been 68,900 laboratory-confirmed cases of MPX and 25 deaths across 106 countries in this outbreak to date.

Globally, the number of new weekly cases declined 16.8% in the week ending October 2, with 7147 new cases reported worldwide between September 26 and October 2.