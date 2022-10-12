Covid-19: 90% of NZ's AstraZeneca vaccine doses, worth $1.1m, went to waste

More than $1.1 million worth of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine was destroyed, with the final doses in the country expiring in September. (File photo)

Less than 8%​ of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines ordered for use in New Zealand ended up in people's arms, while more than 110,000 doses – worth about $1.1 million – went to waste.

The last of the country's supply of AstraZeneca – brought into Aotearoa last November as an alternative for those who did not want or could not have Pfizer – expired early in September and is no longer available.

Between September 2-11​, the last 6670​ AstraZeneca doses were adjusted off the Covid Immunisation Register as the stock had expired, data obtained under the Official Information Act shows.

Just 9090​ doses were given in New Zealand – 7.5%​ of the 120,400​ doses ordered for domestic use – while the remaining 111,310 were “wastage”, Te Whatu Ora confirmed, and were ultimately discarded or destroyed.

READ MORE:

* New Omicron subvariants on the rise, raising concerns Covid case numbers could start rising again

* Covid-19: 'No plans' to roll out Omicron-specific booster this year

* 'Increasingly likely' Aotearoa will see a 'significant' Covid wave before year ends



Doses may have been deemed wastage for a number of reasons, including expiry, damage, cold chain breach or quality issues, or doses simply left unused.

The Government paid $10.60​ per dose of AstraZeneca, according to documents made public in February under the Official Information Act.

This means about $1.17 million​ worth of vaccine was thrown out.

A Te Whatu Ora spokesperson said Aotearoa purchased a portfolio of Covid-19 vaccines to provide options for Kiwis in the event some weren’t approved for use and to ensure sufficient stocks were available.

“Because it was unclear what the initial uptake would be, it was critical that New Zealand was able to ensure continuous supply of vaccines and alternative options during the pandemic, so that all those who wanted a vaccine were able to receive it.”

As Pfizer was the mainstay of New Zealand’s Covid-19 vaccination programme, second-line vaccines – like AstraZeneca – “make up the majority of vaccine wastage to date”, the spokesperson said.

In March, Stuff reported up to 76,000 doses of the vaccine were set to be discarded in early April, also due to stock expiring.

STUFF Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine will be made available for certain people over the age of 18. (Video first published November 10, 2021).

Te Whatu Ora data from early October showed 3318​ first doses and 3640​ second AstraZeneca doses had been administered across the country.

A further 1938​ first booster and 171​ second booster doses of AstraZeneca had been given, as well as 23​ third primary doses.

The data was based on the number of vaccines administered, rather than people vaccinated, and officials therefore “cannot determine if a person has received AstraZeneca for both their first and second dose”.

New Zealand gave away millions of AstraZeneca doses to COVAX to support vaccination programmes in developing countries, including in the Pacific.

Slightly more than four million New Zealanders (90%) have completed their primary course of Covid-19 vaccine (two doses).

Novavax remains available for people who cannot or do not want to have the Pfizer vaccine.