Leading GP facing disciplinary charge over thousands of ADHD prescriptions

A renowned doctor in the ADHD field could face disciplinary action for allegedly breaching his legal and professional obligations.

A leading ADHD general practitioner allegedly prescribed controlled drug Ritalin thousands of times without required permission.

Auckland GP Dr John Anthony Hanne​ (known as Dr Tony Hanne) appeared before the Health Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal on Monday, facing a charge brought by the Medical Council.

On at least 5662​ occasions between 2014 and 2019, Hanne prescribed methylphenidate​ (also known as Ritalin and Concerta) and dexamphetamine​ without first obtaining a written recommendation by a psychiatrist or paediatrician, as required by the Ministry of Health.

These medicines, used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), are controlled class B drugs, and have restrictions on their supply and prescription.

Ritalin and dexamphetamine are recognised as being at “high risk of harm” if misused, lawyer for the Professional Conduct Committee, Belinda Johns told the tribunal.

As such, there are stringent requirements on GPs before these can be prescribed, including that they must be acting on the written recommendation of a specialist.

Before a patient can get a subsidy, a practitioner needs a special authority number – confirming a specialist was consulted and recommended the treatment within the previous 24 months.

The five-person tribunal heard that on 214 occasions between 2014-19, Hanne submitted “false” application forms to Pharmac for Ritalin and dexamphetamine subsidies by special authority, without the required recommendation – despite ‘ticking the box’, the PCC alleged.

This special authority process is among a raft of potential sweeping changes in ADHD diagnosis and treatment – touted the “biggest in a generation” – which Te Whatu Ora (Health New Zealand), Police, professional medical colleges and the Ministry of Health met to discuss in August, RNZ reported.

Hanne wrote “repeatedly” to officials seeking a special dispensation to prescribe without the recommendation of a specialist, given his expertise and concerns about access for “needy and vulnerable patients”, the tribunal heard.

This was never granted. “Despite being aware of the rules, Hanne chose to ignore them”, Johns said.

From around 1999, Hanne had an “arrangement” with psychiatrist Dr Allan Taylor: Hanne says he would furnish Taylor a copy of his assessment letter, outlining the basis of diagnosis and suggested treatment for a patient.

Hanne, who registered as a doctor in 1965, would apply for a special authority number and prescribe the medication. Taylor’s approval was “deemed to be given by his silence”.

123rf Ritalin (methylphenidate) is a controlled drug used to treat attention deficit disorder. A prescription cannot legally be dispensed without the endorsement of a psychiatrist or paediatrician on it.

Hanne was put on notice in 2010 and 2014 around his prescribing, but continued to do so when he “knowingly, or ought to have known” that this breached his professional obligations.

In 2018, once Taylor had retired, the Medical Council became aware Hanne was still prescribing Ritalin and/or dexamphetamine to new patients in his own name, without any written recommendation of a psychiatrist.

As a result, Hanne was asked to sign a written undertaking to prescribe only in accordance with Gazette notices. However, between September 2018 and April 2019, Hanne continued to do so without obtaining a recommendation, breaching this agreement, the PCC said.

Hanne’s repeat prescribing of ADHD medication to someone close to him also makes up part of the charge.

Hanne was a member of the original Government-appointed National Guidelines Group on ADHD policy, and has written many articles on both childhood and adult ADHD, his website states.

Johns said Hanne’s ADHD expertise is well-recognised, and he is well-respected by peers and patients.

But “any expertise... does not put him above the law and allow him to flout the rules”.

His defence, which will not speak until later in the week, plans to say Hanne was motivated only by the need to help his patients in a system which has not been working – with the requirement to see a psychiatrist both expensive and time-consuming.

The hearing is expected to take two weeks.