Covid-19: 11,205 new cases over the past week, 1800 more than ministry reported

The Ministry of Health gave the figure of 9405 at Monday lunchtime, but changed it to 11,205 on Monday evening.

There have been 11,205 new Covid-19 cases reported across the country in the past week.

The Ministry of Health gave the update on Monday evening, which was 1800 higher than the figure released at lunchtime, following a “computational glitch”. The amended figure shows an increase in cases from last week.

The reporting period is from Monday, October 3 to Sunday, October 9, on Monday afternoon.

As of midnight on Sunday, there were 134 people in hospitals with the virus – four of whom were in an intensive care or high dependency care unit.

The seven-day rolling average of new daily cases was 1598, up on the week prior when it was 1422.

It comes as there were 9975 new community cases reported last week.

The ministry said there were now 2055 deaths confirmed as attributed to Covid-19.

The seven-day rolling average of Covid-attributed deaths was two.

Of the 11,205 new cases reported on Monday, 1229 (11%) were reinfections. Of these, 237 occurred within 90 days of a previous infection.

The ministry also reported 25 deaths in people with Covid-19 over the past week: of these, 17 were attributed to the virus (five where Covid-19 was the underlying cause of death, and 12 where it was a contributory factor).

So far, none of the 25 had been determined to not be caused by Covid-19, and eight were ‘not available’.

Of the 25 people who died, six were from the Auckland region, five were from Waikato, two were from Bay of Plenty, one was from Tairāwhiti, one was from Taranaki, two were from MidCentral, two were from Canterbury, two were from West Coast, four were from Southern.

Three were in their 60s, five were in their 70s, 11 were in their 80s and six were aged over 90. Nine were women, and 16 were men.

As of Monday, Waitematā (north and west Auckland) had the highest number of new (1399) and active Covid-19 cases overall, the ministry said.

Canterbury and Auckland districts had the second and third-highest new case counts in the past week.

A Ministry of Health trends and insights report from October 7, of the week ending October 2, showed wastewater RNA levels and reported case rates had “stabilised” over the most recent two weeks, and mortality counts continued to decrease.

The seven-day rolling average of reported case rates was 28.6 per 100,000 population for the week ending October 2 – a 1.8% increase from the previous week, which was 28.1 per 100,000.

BA.5 continues to account for the majority of sequenced cases, up to 75% of those seen between September 17-30, followed by BA.4.6 (15% of cases) and BA.2.75 (10% of cases), it stated.

The Omicron BQ.1.1 lineage has not yet been detected in New Zealand in the fortnight to September 30.

However, as BQ.1.1 is “rising rapidly” in Europe at present, “we might have a situation where we expected multiple new variants to be circulating, all with different immune evasion and severity profiles”, it stated.