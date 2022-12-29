The fight for gender-affirming surgeries: 'I want to crawl out of my skin'

Every morning, Emma Walter (they/them/ia) wakes up and wraps fabric tightly around their chest, binding until their torso hurts.

Binding is the only way Walter can feel at home in their own body, but it has taken its toll.

“I started binding about eight years ago, and that has had dire consequences for my health. There’s pressure on my heart, pressure on my lungs and also my stomach. I’m really breathless,” Walter said.

Despite this pain, the 47-year-old has been unable to access gender-affirming surgery as they don’t meet the criteria.

According to the former Counties Manukau District Health Board, to qualify for masculinising top surgery (removal of the breast tissue) in Auckland, patients must be over 18, not have certain health conditions and have been on testosterone for a minimum of 12 months.

That last requirement locks Walter out.

“I don’t identify as male. I am genderqueer. I don’t want to be on testosterone, but those are the prerequisites for me to get on the wait list in the public system,” they said.

If people can’t access the surgery through the public system, then they can go private – which can cost up to anywhere from $20,000 to $100,000, depending on the surgery.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Emma Walter doesn’t meet the criteria for gender-affirming masculinising top surgery because they don’t take testosterone.

It’s a lot of money, but for Walter, it’s the only option.

“People are like, ‘well, you spent 40 years fine’. And it's like, ‘oh, I wasn't fine’. I was not fine. People think [binding] is a decision, but people don't understand body dysphoria.

”It feels gutting and like I just want to crawl out of my own skin. I’ve tried and exhausted everything. My only option is to go private,” the Green Bay resident said.

Access to gender-affirming health care can vary throughout New Zealand. Each former DHB has different criteria to be added to the surgery wait list.

Ahi Wi-Hongi, the national coordinator of Gender Minorities Aotearoa, said it was very difficult to access top surgery.

“Finding a doctor to refer them for surgery, meeting the criteria for acceptance onto a surgical waiting list, and if they meet the criteria and the waiting list is full then they can't get on it.”

Rosa Woods/Stuff Ahi Wi-Hongi, the national co-ordinator of Gender Minorities Aotearoa, says it is very difficult to access top surgery.

The criteria for publicly funded surgeries were much stricter than for private and many people didn’t make the cut.

“They prioritise patients who are most likely to have good results and minimal complications – meaning less public money will be spent on follow-up surgeries.

“Many people who need surgeries will not qualify to get them, because of other health issues or their weight, for example.”

In an Official Information Act request, Stuff asked every former DHB how many people had gone through masculinising top surgery, but only five had the data available: Bay of Plenty, Tairāwhiti, Canterbury, Southern and Waikato.

In those districts, a total of 11 gender-affirming mastectomies were performed in 2022.

Supplied Researcher Jaimie Veale says there have been some improvements in access to gender-affirming surgeries since 2019. (File photo)

Waikato University senior lecturer Jamie Veale, a researcher for the most recent nationwide surgery of transgender people, said there had been some improvements in access to gender-affirming surgeries since 2019.

However, there was still a high level of unmet demand.

“The small numbers of surgery spaces available contrasts with the huge backlog of people who have been trying for many years to get referrals,” Veale said.

Hauora Tāhine’s website showed surgical services for “chest reconstruction and breast augmentation” are at a limited capacity.

Walter has booked a private surgery in February as an “act of faith”. They have started a Givealittle page to help cover the cost of their surgery.