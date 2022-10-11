Frozen berry recall: Two more hepatitis A cases detected in ongoing outbreak

The number of hepatitis A cases potentially linked to imported frozen berries has risen to 14 – in the largest foodborne outbreak of the contagious virus in years.

Two more cases of hepatitis A have been detected, linked to the recent imported frozen berry outbreak.

New Zealand Food Safety said on Tuesday the number of confirmed cases linked to the outbreak had grown to 14 in total.

Cases have been detected in Canterbury (five), the Wellington region (three), Waikato (two), Gisborne region (one), Hawke’s Bay (one), Auckland (one) and one in Whanganui.

Last week, food safety officials advised that Pams – a New Zealand division of supermarket giant Foodstuffs – was recalling various imported frozen berry products as a precaution, over a possible link to recent cases of the contagious virus,

Hepatitis A is spread by contact with faeces of an infected person. It can be passed on through poor personal hygiene (such as when people don’t wash their hands properly), contaminated food and close personal contact.

It is rare in New Zealand – the 14 cases linked to frozen berries account for half of the country’s reported cases so far all year.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Stuff senior health reporter Hannah Martin explains hepatitis A and the outbreak linked to imported frozen berries.

Food Safety deputy director general Vincent Arbuckle said 11 of the 14 cases have been linked by genome sequencing, meaning they were likely exposed to the same source.

Results for the remaining three cases are pending.

The investigation into the source of the outbreak – thought to be the largest foodborne outbreak of the virus in New Zealand in 15 years – is ongoing, and there is “no evidence to suggest a change of approach at this stage”, Arbuckle said on Tuesday.

Imported frozen berries were considered a higher risk food for regulatory purposes, and have been linked to multiple outbreaks and recalls overseas.

The virus found in Aotearoa has a genetic match to a virus which caused illness in Sweden in 2020 and 2021 – which had a possible link back to frozen berries from Serbia.

Until, and unless, a definitive source is identified, officials continue to advise consumers to exercise care and take precautions by heat-treating all frozen berries to kill the virus.

Ways to do this include briefly boiling frozen berries before eating them or, if you have a food thermometer, ensuring cooking temperatures exceed 85C for one minute. Heated berries can be safely refrozen for later use.

Hepatitis A has a long incubation period: it can take 15 to 50 days for symptoms to develop – 28 to 30 days on average – so it is possible more cases may emerge.

Early symptoms of infection can be mistaken for the flu, and typically include nausea and stomach pain, with jaundice (yellow skin) appearing after a few days. Some people, especially children, may have no symptoms at all.

The current precautionary recall affects all batches and date ranges of the following products: