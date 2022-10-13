GP under spotlight for Ritalin prescribing says he did 'what a caring doctor should'

Dr Tony Hanne is being investigated by a health disciplinary tribunal for allegedly breaching his legal and professional obligations by prescribing ADHD medicines without the required recommendation from a specialist.

A general practitioner in hot water over prescribing ADHD medications without the requisite recommendation says he did “what a caring and empathetic doctor should do”.

Auckland GP Dr Tony Hanne is appearing before the Health Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal for prescribing Ritalin (methylphenidate) and dexamphetamine for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) without obtaining a written recommendation by a psychiatrist or paediatrician, as required by the Ministry of Health, at least 5662​ times.

The medicines are controlled class B drugs and have restrictions on their supply due to concerns about the potential risk of misuse.

Giving evidence on Wednesday and Thursday, Hanne told the tribunal that ADHD – thought to affect an estimated 280,000 Kiwis – was “chronically undiagnosed and under-treated” and a “substantial factor in the current mental health crisis”.

READ MORE:

* Leading GP facing disciplinary charge over thousands of ADHD prescriptions

* Obsessed or uninterested: How I was diagnosed with ADHD in my 30s

* Concerns neurodiverse NCEA students disadvantaged in 'one size fits all' pilot

* What's ADHD and why are more adults being diagnosed with it?



Hanne believed only about 37,000​ Kiwis were taking stimulants for ADHD.

ADHD was associated with at least double the rate of drug and alcohol abuse than in the general population and academic failure, unemployment and suicide rates were all “greatly increased” in untreated ADHD, he said.

“The real issue with ADHD is not that it is too complex for GPs with a special interest to understand, but with the potential for stimulants to be abused.”

But the regulations were a “blunt tool”, he said. Many who needed help were “shut out” of a system “not currently equipped to deal with ADHD”.

The tribunal earlier heard Hanne had an arrangement with psychiatrist Dr Allan Taylor: he would send Taylor an assessment letter for a patient, including suggested treatment. Taylor’s approval was “deemed to be given by his silence”.

He said at no point was he told this arrangement breached the regulations.

Hanne was treating more adult ADHD patients than anyone else in Aotearoa, accepting referrals from Kaitāia to Invercargill, he told the tribunal.

When Taylor retired in 2018, Hanne was managing 800 ADHD patients and was concerned some could suffer “if he were to cast them adrift”.

Hanne wrote “repeatedly” to officials seeking a dispensation to prescribe without a specialist’s recommendation. This wasn’t granted.

123rf Dr Hanne says he has a “deep compassion” for his patients and a conviction that achieving an adequate standard of care for them is “more important long-term than my own reputation”. (File photo)

Following “repeated requests for help” of what to do when Taylor retired, Hanne said he did “what I thought was the only reasonably option available to me: I continued to provide care to my patients”.

When a patient’s special authority ran out, he reapplied for their renewal using his own name – making up another part of the charge against him.

Hanne runs a low-cost practice and said many patients come to him because they either could not afford private care or could not access care in the “stretched” public health system.

“For many, I am their last hope for getting adequate care for this disorder.”

He said it would be easier to “simply give in and go quietly”, but said no provision has been made in the system to address the needs of such patients.

“To walk away from them and their plight would be wrong: morally and professionally.”

About a third of Hanne’s current practice centres around assessing and treating ADHD – about 218​ of his 1328​ enrolled patients have ADHD and an additional 1409​ patients see him for ADHD care.

Hanne told the tribunal there were no allegations that his care was medically inappropriate, nor issues with his competence or drug misuse due to his prescribing.

He did “not want to signal I have no regrets ... on the contrary, I wish there had been other practical options”.

Cross-examination begins on Thursday morning.

The Professional Conduct Committee said prescribing was a “privilege” and it was incumbent on doctors to comply with the law.

The committee did not dispute Hanne’s “well-respected” ADHD expertise, but argued he chose to “ignore” the rules, breaching his legal and professional obligations.

His expertise “does not put him above the law and allow him to flout the rules”, it argued.

The hearing continues.