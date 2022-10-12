Monkeypox: Nine new cases of community transmission confirmed

There have now been 20 confirmed cases of monkeypox in New Zealand – 11 of which were by community transmission.

There are nine new cases of monkeypox in Aotearoa, officials have advised.

All new cases have been identified as community transmissions – where the disease has been transmitted within New Zealand as opposed to cases where individuals were infected overseas.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the current MPX outbreak (both active and recovered) to 20, Te Whatu Ora (Health New Zealand) and the Ministry of Health reported on Wednesday.

Seven of the new cases are in Auckland, and two are in Wellington.

It comes as officials advised supplies of a smallpox vaccine to be used against monkeypox is not set to be available in New Zealand until at least December.

The first cases of MPX community transmission – two cases in Auckland – were announced just last Thursday.

Officials say the increase in cases “was not unexpected”, and the growth in case numbers “reflected overseas trends”.

While anyone can get MPX, overseas it has mostly impacted the MSM (men who have sex with men) community and people who have sex with MSM.

Among cases where sexual orientation was reported, 89.9% globally identified as gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men, the World Health Organisation’s latest emergency monitoring report, released on October 5 shows.

The general risk of contracting MPX in New Zealand remains low, health officials say.

Experts have recently raised concern, however, that not enough testing is being done for MPX, and that this needed to be widened to get a handle on the extent of community spread.

Stuff earlier asked Te Whatu Ora whether it was satisfied with the level of testing being undertaken, but it did not address this question, stating: “We encourage anyone who thinks that they might have been exposed to the virus and/or have symptoms to get tested”.

Lea Suzuki/AP Health officials have advised it is anticipated New Zealand will not have a supply of smallpox vaccine Jynneos until December, despite community spread happening.

Most people with MPX will develop a rash, spots or blisters at the infection site. These may spread to other parts of the body, such as the palms of the hand, soles of the feet, inside the mouth or on the genitals.

Other common symptoms can include: cold and flu symptoms such as a fever, chills or swollen glands, headache, muscle and body aches, backache and tiredness.

If you experience skin changes or develop lesions or a rash, it’s important to seek medical advice – even if you haven’t travelled overseas recently. It may not be MPX, as many illnesses can cause similar symptoms, but it’s still important to get it checked, officials say.

As of October 2, there have been 68,900 laboratory-confirmed cases of MPX and 25 deaths across 106 countries in the global outbreak to date.

Worldwide, the number of new weekly cases declined 16.8%​ in the week ending October 2, with 7147​ new cases reported across the globe between September 26 and October 2.

People with concerns about their health – including possible exposure to MPX – should contact their GP, nearest sexual health clinic or Healthline on 0800 611 116.