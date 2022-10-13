Covid-19: Omicron BQ.1.1 subvariant found in New Zealand for the first time

ESR has confirmed it has sequenced New Zealand’s first case of the Omicron BQ.1.1 subvariant.

The Omicron subvariant BQ.1.1 is in New Zealand, officials have advised.

The first case of the subvariant, which experts say is among a group of subvariants driving the next wave of Covid-19 in the Northern Hemisphere, has been sequenced by the Institute of Environmental Science and Research (ESR).

It has also been detected in wastewater samples in the South Island, the Ministry of Health said on Thursday afternoon.

Early evidence overseas suggests BQ.1.1 has a growth advantage relative to BA.5, the dominant variant currently circulating in New Zealand.

Officials said the list of new subvariants appearing within Aotearoa was “lengthy and growing”.

Many were identified by their mutations, many of which were shared across several subvariants.

However, it could take weeks or months to determine whether these mutations would allow a subvariant to out-compete others circulating in the community, the Ministry of Health said.

The ministry said at the early stage of a new variant being identified in the country, it was “difficult to predict whether and when it will become established in the community”.

It said that at this stage, there was no evidence BQ.1.1 was driving an increase in cases, but authorities were closely monitoring the situation both overseas and in New Zealand.

The discovery of BQ.1.1 in Aotearoa comes amid a surge in cases in Wellington.

Ministry of Health numbers show that case numbers in the Capital and Coast and Hutt Valley health districts on Monday were more than twice what they were one week earlier.

On Monday, the Ministry of Health reported 11,205 new Covid-19 cases across the country in the past week.

That was an increase in cases from the week prior, when 9975 cases were reported.

In comments to the Science Media Centre this week, Dr Joep de Ligt, lead bioinformatics & genomics at ESR, said BQ.1.1 in particular was being monitored due to its “competitive advantage” over BA.5.

The ministry said evidence was “still evolving” as to how BQ.1.1 would compete against BA.5 in a New Zealand context and whether this could affect the level of Covid-19 circulating in the community in the coming months.

Te Pūnaha Matatini and University of Canterbury Professor Michael Plank said many Northern Hemisphere countries were in a Covid-19 wave that looked like it was being caused by a combination of waning immunity, changing seasons and new variants spreading.

The variant situation was “more complicated” than in previous Omicron waves, which had been dominated by a single subvariant – first BA.1, then BA.2, and then BA.5.

This time there was a “variant soup” consisting of several lineages that appeared to be outcompeting BA.5, he told the Science Media Centre.

Plank said as some of those subvariants were already spreading in Aotearoa, it was “likely they will trigger a wave here as well”.

The size of any wave here was “highly uncertain”, but Plank said it could be on par with the BA.5 wave New Zealand had in July – or it could be smaller as we moved towards summer and people spent more time outdoors.