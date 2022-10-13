Monkeypox: Three more cases of community transmission, in Auckland and Waikato

There two new community cases of monkeypox in Auckland and one in Waikato. (File photo)

A further three cases of monkeypox have been detected, officials have advised. All were spread through community transmission.

Two are in Auckland and one is in Waikato, the Ministry of Health reported on Thursday afternoon.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases – both active and recovered – to 23.

Of those, nine were acquired overseas and 14 have been identified as community transmission.

Officials said the general risk remained “very low”.

While anyone can get MPX, overseas it has mostly impacted the MSM (men who have sex with men) community and people who have sex with MSM.

Among cases where sexual orientation was reported, 89.9% globally identified as gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men, the World Health Organisation’s latest emergency monitoring report, released on October 5 shows.

The first cases of MPX community transmission – two cases in Auckland – were announced just last Thursday.

To date, there have been community cases in Auckland, Waikato and Wellington.

Officials earlier said the increase in cases “was not unexpected” and the growth in case numbers “reflected overseas trends”.

However, they said MPX was “rare” and the risk of it spreading widely in New Zealand “remains low as it is not very contagious”.

The virus is generally transmitted through close physical, intimate or sexual contact with someone who has MPX, direct contact with rashes, lesions, scabs or bodily fluid of someone with the virus, or touching the clothing, bedding or towels used by someone with an MPX rash.

This week, Te Whatu Ora (Health New Zealand) said a vaccine to protect those at highest risk from MPX would not be available until at least December.

It was working with Pharmac to secure supply of the smallpox vaccine Jynneos.

But given global supply constraints of Jynneos and high demand, the supplier had indicated doses were anticipated to be available for New Zealand “from December”, a Te Whatu Ora spokesperson said.

Targeted vaccination was expected to form part of Aotearoa’s response to monkeypox, alongside contact tracing and health promotion, Te Whatu Ora said.

“Information about how the vaccine will be made available will be confirmed in due course.”