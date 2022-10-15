Govt 'not looking into' financial support for monkeypox cases

Symptoms, signs and the origin of the monkeypox virus explained.

The Government will not be providing financial support for New Zealanders who contract monkeypox at this time, Minister of Social Development Carmel Sepuloni said in a statement.

There are currently 23 confirmed cases of monkeypox in New Zealand, both active and recovered, including 12 new cases of community transmission popping up on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Out of the 23 total cases, 14 have been identified as community transmission.

The first cases of monkeypox (MPX) community transmission – two cases in Auckland – were announced just last Thursday on October 6.

READ MORE:

* Food and social support services for people self-isolating boosted to help cope with pressures of the Omicron wave

* Covid-19: Hardship assistance for workers on low incomes extended

* Covid-19: $10m to help Aucklanders access food and essential items during lockdown



Sepuloni said there were a “small number” of monkeypox cases in the community, and “the general overall health risk remains low”.

“The Government is not looking into additional financial support measures at this time,” Sepuloni said.

AP The first cases of monkeypox community transmission – two cases in Auckland – were announced on October 6.

“Every new case of monkeypox has an assessment carried out by the local public health team, who will advise each person on how to safely isolate and for how long,” the minister’s statement said.

“This can vary depending on timeframe since onset of types of symptoms. The public health team will check to make sure people have al they need such as medication, food and access to support for the duration of their isolation.”

Monkeypox cases can also receive support from the Ministry of Social Development (MSD) if they are eligible, including assistance for food, rent or other essential needs.

Food banks may also be able to assist, the statement said.

123RF The Government is not looking into additional financial support measures for monkeypox cases at this time.

On October 10, officials said supplies of a smallpox vaccine to be used against monkeypox is not set to be available in New Zealand until at least December.

Despite the increase of MPX in the community, officials said this “was not unexpected”, and the growth in case numbers “reflected overseas trends”.

While anyone can get MPX, overseas it has mostly impacted the MSM (men who have sex with men) community and people who have sex with MSM.

Most people with MPX will develop a rash, spots or blisters at the infection site. These may spread to other parts of the body, such as the palms of the hand, soles of the feet, inside the mouth or on the genitals.

Other common symptoms can include: cold and flu symptoms such as a fever, chills or swollen glands, headache, muscle and body aches, backache and tiredness.

People with concerns about their health – including possible exposure to MPX – should contact their GP, nearest sexual health clinic or Healthline on 0800 611 116.