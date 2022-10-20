Three more hepatitis A cases in frozen berry outbreak, half of all cases hospitalised

Three more cases of hepatitis A have been detected in the past week linked to the recent imported frozen berry outbreak.

The Ministry of Health said on Thursday afternoon that the number of confirmed cases linked to the outbreak had grown to 18 in total.

Of these, nine (50%) have been hospitalised.

As of Thursday, 14 of the 18 cases have been sequenced to date – all 14 have an identical sequence profile, indicating they likely came from the same source.

Hepatitis A is spread by contact with faeces of an infected person. It can be passed on through poor personal hygiene (such as when people don’t wash their hands properly), contaminated food and close personal contact.

All 18 cases reported “significant” consumption of uncooked, imported frozen berries.

Food safety officials have advised that Pams – a New Zealand division of supermarket giant Foodstuffs – was recalling various imported frozen berry products as a precaution, over a possible link to recent cases of the contagious virus in fruit from Serbia.

As of Thursday, the investigation into the source of the illness continues, and there was no further update on affected products at this stage, New Zealand Food Safety deputy director-general Vincent Arbuckle said.

Until, and unless, a definitive source is identified, officials continue to advise consumers to exercise care and take precautions by heat-treating all frozen berries to kill the virus.

Ways to do this include briefly boiling frozen berries before eating them or, if you have a food thermometer, ensuring cooking temperatures exceed 85C for one minute. Heated berries can be safely refrozen for later use.

Early symptoms of infection can be mistaken for the flu, and typically include nausea and stomach pain, with jaundice (yellow skin) appearing after a few days. Some people, especially children, may have no symptoms at all.

For more information on the products recalled, click here.