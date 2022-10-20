Monkeypox: Two new community cases in Auckland, Wellington

Two new cases of monkeypox have been reported in Aotearoa.

Two new cases of monkeypox have been detected in New Zealand, with both identified as community transmission.

The new cases were in Auckland and Wellington, the Ministry of Health said on Thursday afternoon.

This brings the total number of MPX cases in Aotearoa (both active and recovered) to 27.

Nine were acquired overseas and 18 have been identified as community transmission.

There have been 73,437 cases of MPX globally and 29 deaths in this outbreak, across 109 countries, a report published by the World Health Organisation on Wednesday showed.

While anyone can get MPX, overseas it has mostly impacted the MSM (men who have sex with men) community and people who have sex with MSM.

Officials earlier said the increase in cases “was not unexpected” and the growth in case numbers “reflected overseas trends”.

However, they said MPX was “rare” and the risk of it spreading widely in New Zealand “remains low as it is not very contagious”.

The virus is generally transmitted through close physical, intimate or sexual contact with someone who has MPX, direct contact with rashes, lesions, scabs or bodily fluid of someone with the virus, or touching the clothing, bedding or towels used by someone with an MPX rash.

Most people with MPX will develop a rash, spots or blisters at the infection site. These may spread to other parts of the body, such as the palms of the hand, soles of the feet, inside the mouth or on the genitals.

Other common symptoms can include cold and flu symptoms such as a fever, chills or swollen glands, headache, muscle and body aches, backache and tiredness.