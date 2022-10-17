Health system 'completely unworkable' for ADHD sufferers, expert says

Dr Tony Hanne is being investigated by a health disciplinary tribunal for allegedly breaching his legal and professional obligations by prescribing ADHD medicines without the required recommendation from a specialist.

The health system is “completely unworkable” for those suffering from attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), a tribunal has heard.

Auckland GP Dr Tony Hanne is appearing before the Health Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal for prescribing thousands of doses of Ritalin and other medication without required permission.

On at least 5662​ occasions between 2014 and 2019, Hanne prescribed methylphenidate​ (also known as Ritalin and Concerta) and dexamphetamine​ without first obtaining a written recommendation by a psychiatrist or paediatrician, as required by the Ministry of Health.

Giving evidence on Monday, ADHD New Zealand chairperson Darrin Bull​ said he fully supported Dr Hanne’s actions and believed he had acted in the interest of the public.

Bull, who has been the chairperson of ADHD NZ for eight years, desribed his family’s own “nightmarish” journey of recieving an ADHD diagnosis.

“I have no doubt Dr Hanne averted harm to many,” he said.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff ADHD New Zealand chairperson Darrin Bull says ADHD is in a state of crisis.

ADHD was in a state of crisis and the special authority process was causing harm, Bull said.

Ritalin and Concerta are controlled class B drugs and have restrictions on their supply and prescription.

As such, they can only be prescribed by GPs if patients have a recommendation from a psychiatrist or a paediatrician.

Before a patient can get a subsidy, a practitioner needs a special authority number – confirming a specialist was consulted and recommended the treatment within the previous 24 months.

Bull desribed the special authority process as a “nightmare” for ADHD suffers and an “impossibility” for the doctors trying to provide them with care.

There was a lot of harm done by the way the process works now, he said.

“At some point the harm must outweigh the special authority process.”

Bull said he had recieived feedback from the ADHD comminity about the positive impact Hanne had on their lives.

The community “desperately” needed more doctors like Hanne, he said.

The hearing continues.