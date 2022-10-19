Doctors say Middlemore Hospital is 'no longer suitable' to train med students

Two letters signed by 60 physicians said MIddlemore Hospital was not a suitable learning environment for medical students.

Doctors at Middlemore say the hospital is so slammed it shouldn’t teach medical students, but healthcare expert says students need to learn under pressure.

The letter, seen by Stuff, signed by 60 physicians working in general medicine at Middlemore, called for the hospital's teaching accreditation to be revoked.

"We believe the department is no longer able to provide a suitable training environment for both basic and advanced trainees and request urgent consideration by the college to revoking Middlemore Hospital's training accreditation in general medicine," the letter said.

Sue Pullon, a primary health care professor at the University of Otago, said she couldn’t comment on Middlemore Hospital specifically, but pulling students out of stressful situations is not a solution to the healthcare crisis.

“We need to have the ability for hospitals to take the people who have been admitted. You need to train new doctors and nurses and physicians and therapists on the front line and in the places where the work actually happens,” she said.

“Removing students is not the answer. Senior students can be a help if you’ve got things organised in the right way. They can be part of the solution,” she said.

Pullon said the pressure isn’t just limited to Middlemore.

“Every hospital in the country is under and enormous amount of stress. Emergency departments are the visual face of shortages across the system. Primary care is really struggling to meet the needs.

“The problem has been brewing for a long time. The primary health care strategy never catered for after-hours provision, and we’re struggling years later,” she said.

On October 7, a letter sent to the Royal Australasian College of Physicians (RACP) – which is responsible for training physicians – and asked for Middlemore’s teaching accreditation in general medicine to be revoked.

“We are the busiest general medicine department in New Zealand working with a community suffering from high levels of socioeconomic deprivation and complex health needs,” the letter read.

“Our service has been chronically and severely underfunded and understaffed. We bore the brunt of the Covid pandemic in New Zealand and we have given everything we have to provide care to our patients despite unprecedented staff shortages and the inevitable consequences of burnout, illness and moral injury.”

A spokesperson from Te Whatu Ora acknowledged that staff worked incredibly hard during a busy winter, but that it will “always encourage clinical training”.

“We accept [student training] has been challenging, given the demands of recent months, and our clinical director of medicine is working with their team and the region to ensure this training is managed appropriately,” the spokesperson said.

“It is important to note that we have 24/7 senior medical officer support available to our registered medical officers, and to all staff, who require their input.”

This comes after an independent inquiry into the death of a patient in June after they left Middlemore's emergency department (ED) when they were told it would take hours for them to be seen.

Written by an unidentified fellow from the Australasian College for Emergency Medicine, the scathing five-page report described the hospital as dysfunctional, overcrowded and unsafe.

"The evidence provided to me strongly reflects an overcrowded ED, a hospital well over acceptable capacity and subsequent system dysfunction," the report said.

"This is an unsafe environment for both patients and staff and is not sustainable.”

The report called for Te Whatu Ora – Counties Manukau to review and improve the processing of acute patients and said patients should be altered to wait times and be left to make informed decisions.

“As emergency departments continue to struggle with ever-increasing presentation numbers, delays in admitting patients to wards and significant ED overcrowding, announcements in ED waiting rooms regarding delays in assessment/treatment occur at an increasing frequency throughout EDs in Aotearoa New Zealand.”

“The unintended consequence is that people may not always be able to make an informed decision on the seriousness and/or acuity of their condition and some may stay that could safely seek alternative care and some with serious conditions may leave as they don’t want to wait,” the report said.