Staff believe doctors' letter could finally force change at 'unsafe' Middlemore

Middlemore staff believe losing teaching accreditation may be the only way to force change at the “unsafe” hospital, following an open letter from senior doctors that said it was so slammed it should not teach medical fellows.

The letter, seen by Stuff, was signed by 60 physicians, including those working in general medicine at Middlemore, and called for the hospital's teaching accreditation to be revoked.

“We believe the department is no longer able to provide a suitable training environment for both basic and advanced trainees, and request urgent consideration by the college to revoking Middlemore Hospital's training accreditation in general medicine,” the letter said.

The letter was addressed to the Royal Australasian College of Physicians (RACP), one of the many medical specialist organisations that have the ability to revoke a hospital’s teaching accreditation after assessment.

A senior consultant and GP at Middlemore told Stuff that losing teaching accreditation could force the hospital to take action on their dwindling levels of staff and strained resources.

“There’s no time to teach, because of the workload, because of the lack of staff... the teaching part is really bad, it hasn’t happened overnight but over years,” the doctor said.

Kathryn George/Stuff A Middlemore Hospital doctor says teaching at the hospital has got worse over many years, due to a lack of staff and resources.

The doctor explained if the RACP revoked the accreditation, registrars would have “no hope of becoming a consultant”, prompting further loss of staff.

“They might still have a lot of staff, but they won’t be the ones who are wanting to become specialists.”

The doctor said he, and many of his colleagues who signed the letter, believed that Middlemore administrators would only listen to the RACP about the issues plaguing the hospital.

“This letter was to make sure the RACP knew there was a problem, and to look at the problem,” the doctor said.

“We are forcing change on the [management], hoping the college will tell them we are not happy with what you are doing. We expect changes may take place if they are forced to by the RACP.”

In order for a hospital’s teaching accreditation to be revoked by the RACP, the hospital would have to fail to meet a certain number of RACP’s teaching accreditation nine standards.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Middlemore Hospital staff are hoping the RACP revoke the hospital’s teaching accreditation, as a way to force change.

These include promoting safe behaviours, the health of and welfare of trainees, skills to deliver high-quality patient care and an appropriate level of supervision, among others.

When asked how many out of the nine standards would not have to be met to trigger an accreditation loss, RACP said “it is a complex process”.

It is not unusual for this to happen to hospitals, with both Dunedin and Waikato having their teaching accreditations revoked in 2015.

Waikato Hospital’s accreditation was revoked after an assessment by Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RANZCOG), when the hospital failed to meet certain obstetrics and gynaecology services.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Waikato Hospital had to make drastic changes to their women’s health department after their teaching accreditation was revoked.

This included training and support being given to trainees, structured educational programmes and learning opportunities and provision of core levels of clinical experience.

“At the time women’s health was under significant pressure, along with difficulty in recruiting and retaining staff across the medical and midwifery workforce, and morale was low across all disciplines and support groups,” a spokesperson from Te Whatu Ora Waikato said.

The Waikato DHB went under a “comprehensive improvement initiative” dubbed the Women’s Health Transformation project, beginning with a service-wide external review.

“The review focused on some outstanding RANZCOG training recommendations as well as identifying ways of improving Waikato’s obstetric and gynaecological services,” the spokesperson said.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Dunedin Hospital lost its teaching accreditation in 2015.

Following this process, Waikato received RANZCOG accreditation in 2019.

Dunedin Hospital teaching accreditation was revoked by the College of Intensive Medicine because of the organisation’s concerns about their orthopaedic trainee’s supervision.

The College of Intensive Medicine and Southland DHB did not provide a response to queries about the revoked accreditation by their deadline.

RACP will be visiting Middlemore for an assessment in two weeks, which was in place before the letter was sent.