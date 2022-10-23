Kiwi researchers working to sniff out bowel cancer – but not the way you think

Researchers from Callaghan Innovation and the University of Otago’s Wellington Medical School have identified a way to test breath for biomarkers that could help detect bowel cancer or precancerous changes that indicate bowel cancer. (File photo)

Kiwi scientists are investigating whether bowel cancer can be detected by testing a person’s breath.

Aotearoa has one of the highest rates of bowel cancer in the world.

More than 3000 Kiwis are diagnosed with the disease and 1200 die from it each year.

But researchers working to identify a set of compounds that may indicate the presence of cancer or precancer in the bowel hope that one day a breath test could quickly and easily identify Kiwis at risk of the disease, and other conditions.

Patients who are diagnosed with bowel cancer are often referred for a colonoscopy because they are showing signs or symptoms of bowel cancer, such as blood in the stool – or return a positive bowel screening result.

Supplied A handheld device captures one breath, which is then tested for biomarkers that could help detect bowel cancer or precancerous changes.

Colonoscopies are invasive, expensive, and wait lists can be long, the researchers say.

The new technology could save doctors and patients’ time. Instead of 30-60 minutes for a colonoscopy, a breath test takes just a few minutes.

In the trial, patients who are about to undergo a colonoscopy are asked to breathe into a bag, which captures and transfers the breath into two small stainless-steel tubes, each smaller than a pen.

The research is being undertaken by Crown institute Callaghan Innovation​, the University of Otago (Wellington) Medical School, Syft Technologies Ltd​ Christchurch and Imperial College London​.

SUPPLIED Dr Joseph Deere, a principal investigator at Callaghan Innovation, says researchers believe bowel cancer is just the beginning for breath analysis.

Researchers have been taking breath samples from patients – about 170 so far – from colonoscopy clinics in Wellington Regional Hospital and Kenepuru Hospital in Porirua for about two years.

Callaghan Innovation principal research scientist Dr Joseph Deere​ said the device was almost analogous with a breathalyser on the side of the road.

When sealed, the tubes store the breath.

They are then put into a robotic system and heated to more than 200C – emitting a gas of the molecules which have been captured.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Manurewa bowel cancer survivor Ben Cullen is calling for people to take part in cancer screening, after he had a tumour detected and surgically removed.

This is fed through a mass spectrometry system, which identifies molecules based on chemical composition (including weight and charge), and gives a read-out of what levels are present in the breath.

Differences in concentrations of these biomarkers are then compared for groups of healthy patients, and patients with cancer, precancerous changes or other bowel diseases.

Deere said researchers don’t see this as a replacement to existing care or the National Bowel Screening Programme.

Instead, they hope it could be used as a secondary triage tool for colonoscopy waiting lists – helping to target colonoscopies and priorities, depending on readings.

Bowel Cancer New Zealand general manager Rebekah Heal​ said the “ground-breaking” research had the potential to “save many lives from bowel cancer, as it would drastically reduce long wait times for diagnostic screening”.

“This innovative research is sorely needed and very much welcomed.”

Deere said researchers believed bowel cancer was just the beginning, and breath analysis “could revolutionise how we detect other diseases and conditions in the future”.

They hope to continue trialling the technology over the next three years around New Zealand, potentially in GP clinics.