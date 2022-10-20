Covid-19: Pfizer asks Medsafe to approve BA.4/5 bivalent vaccine

Medsafe says Pfizer has submitted an application for provisional approval of the BA.4/5 bivalent version of its Covid-19 vaccine, but data to support this isn’t expected to land until later in the year – at the earliest.

Pfizer has made an application to Medsafe for provisional approval of its BA.4/BA.5 bivalent Covid-19 vaccine.

However, clinical data to support this application is not expected to be available until “later this year at the earliest”, the medicines safety regulator said on Thursday.

It comes as Te Whatu Ora (Health NZ) earlier this month told Stuff there were “no plans currently underway to implement a bivalent Covid-19 vaccine programme this year” – amid a recent rise in community cases.

Bivalent Covid-19 vaccines, also referred to as ‘updated’ vaccines, include a component of the original SARS-CoV-2 strain and a component of the Omicron variant.

Further advice would be developed “ahead of autumn 2023, depending on which vaccines were available”, officials said in early October.

Te Whatu Ora reaffirmed on Thursday that their statement was still valid, as community cases are ticking up once more.

In the week ending October 16, Aotearoa saw a jump in community Covid-19 cases of approximately 25% – albeit from a relatively low base.

This was double the increase seen in the previous week.

The seven-day rolling average of daily cases moved above 2000 for the first time in more than six weeks on Sunday, having dropped below 1400 daily for about a week at the end of September.

There are also a number of newer Omicron subvariants on the rise in New Zealand, with BA.4.6 and BA.2.75 increasing their share of sequenced cases.

In the week ending October 14, BA.5 remained the dominant subvariant – accounting for an estimated 75% of cases – its lowest share of cases in two months.

“Watchlist” variants BA.2.75 and BA.4.6 each made up approximately 10% and 15% of cases, respectively.

In a statement last Thursday, announcing BQ.1.1 had been detected in the country, the Ministry of Health said early evidence overseas suggested the subvariant has a growth advantage relative to BA.5.

BQ.1.1’s domestic impact was “difficult to predict at this stage, as we may have a situation where multiple new variants will be co-circulating, each with different immune evasion and severity profiles”, the ministry’s most recent trends report stated.

An application for the BA.1 Pfizer bivalent vaccine was made in mid-September, and was being assessed “as a priority”.

Medsafe has completed its initial evaluation of this application and is awaiting further information from Pfizer, the ministry said.

Provisional approval by Medsafe – if and when granted – is only the first step. Subsequent steps include seeking Covid-19 Vaccine Technical Advisory Group science and technical advice, followed by a recommendation for consideration by the Director-General of Health.

Ministerial agreement would then need to be reached on a decision to use before a vaccine could be rolled out.