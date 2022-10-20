Gardeners warned of Legionnaires' risk as Auckland sees highest cases in five years

Plan on ticking some gardening off the to-do list this long weekend? Best put on some gloves. (File photo)

People are being warned to take precautions against Legionnaires’ disease as cases spike over the spring gardening season.

Legionnaires' disease (or Legionellosis) is an uncommon but dangerous – potentially fatal – pneumonia. There are various types, but one of the main strains is often caused by bacteria found in compost and potting mixes.

As of October 17, there had been 141​ cases in New Zealand this year, and officials had already started seeing an uptick in springtime disease notifications.

In the Auckland region, case numbers (across all types) in the year to date were the highest they’d been in five years, Te Whatu Ora (Health New Zealand) said.

That compared to nationwide full-year totals of 180​ in 2021, 159​ in 2020, 161​ in 2019 and 175​ in 2018.

Medical officer of health from the National Public Health Service, Dr David Sinclair, said cases often spiked in September, October and November – during the spring gardening season.

Legionnaires' is caused by Legionella bacteria, which live in the environment – especially in soil, compost, potting mix, and any type of water system (such as spa pools and hot water tanks).

Once in the lungs, the bacteria multiply and may cause a mild illness without pneumonia, called Pontiac fever, or the more severe illness with pneumonia (Legionnaires’). It is not contagious and can't be caught from another person.

Typically, about 60% of Legionnaires’ disease cases each year are the Longbeachae type – linked to bacteria found in compost and potting mix.

The condition could be “really severe”, so it was important to take seriously, Sinclair said.

However, it was also “very easy” for gardeners to protect themselves against it, he said.

“Dig out a well-fitting face mask to wear, put on gloves, damp down soil and wash your hands when you’re done.”

The risk of Legionnaires’ is higher for older people, as well as those who smoke, have lung conditions or a weakened immune system.

“Gardeners just need to remember to gear up when they get out there this Labour weekend and beyond,” Sinclair said.