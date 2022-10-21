Bell's Palsy: What is the condition, and how long does it last?

Newsreader Bernadine Oliver-Kerby is taking extended leave from AM after being diagnosed with Bell’s palsy.

So what is Bell’s palsy, how do you treat it, and how long does it last?

Bell’s palsy, also known as facial palsy, is a form of temporary muscle weakness or paralysis on one side of the face.

The brain has 12 pairs of cranial nerves, and Bell’s palsy happens when the seventh cranial nerve – which controls the facial muscles, and functions including eye-blinking and smiling – becomes swollen and inflamed.

As the facial nerve becomes inflamed, it causes pressure within the bony corridor that surrounds the nerve – causing muscle weakness, paralysis and drooping of the affected side of the face.

Auckland City Hospital otorhinolaryngology​ surgeon (an ear, nose and throat specialist) Dr Tanja Jelicic​ said Bell’s palsy affected all branches of the facial nerve – through the forehead, eyebrow, mid-cheek and corner of the mouth.

This nerve affects tears, saliva, taste and a small bone in the middle of the ear.

Bell's palsy causes sudden weakness in the muscles on one side of the face – making half the face appear to droop. In most cases, this weakness is temporary and significantly improves over weeks, the Mayo Clinic says.

As a result, people with Bell’s palsy often have a one-sided smile, and the eye on the affected side resists closing.

They can struggle to chew food on the affected side, experience some difficulty with speech, sensitivity to noise (with things sounding louder than usual), and altered or loss of taste on one side of the tongue.

Typically, when a person with facial nerve weakness sees a doctor, the first thing healthcare professionals want to do is rule out a stroke, which can also cause facial drooping.

Who gets it, and why?

Exactly what causes Bell’s palsy isn’t clear, but it is believed to often be trigged by a viral infection.

According to the Mayo Clinic, a raft of common viruses have been linked to Bell’s palsy, including cold sores and genital herpes (herpes simplex); chickenpox and shingles (herpes zoster); influenza; mumps; rubella; respiratory illnesses (adenovirus); glandular fever and hand foot and mouth disease.

Other factors linked to the development of facial nerve paralysis can include ear infections, tumours and brain injury.

It was also reported as a rare side effect after Covid-19 vaccination, affecting 1 in 1000 to 1 in 10,000 people in clinical trials, the Ministry of Health said.

Although the exact reason Bell's palsy occurs isn't clear, it's often related to having a viral infection.

Anyone can develop Bell's palsy, and it affects men and women equally. About 1 in 60 people will experience the condition at some stage in their life.

It most commonly affects people between the ages of 15 and 60, and is more common in people with diabetes or during pregnancy.

People typically only get Bell’s palsy once, but it can sometimes reoccur – this is more likely if you have a family history.

It’s estimated between 4 -14% of cases will experience recurrence.

How is it treated?

There’s no specific cure for Bell’s palsy. Treatment targets improving facial nerve function, minimising nerve damage and protecting the affected eye.

Treatment will also depend on the severity, Jelicic says.

The main course of treatment is 7-10 days of prednisone – a corticosteroid – to reduce inflammation in the nerve.

Jelicic says prednisone is most effective when given within the first 72 hours of symptoms appearing.

Bernadine Oliver-Kerby taking an extended period of sick leave from AM Show after Bell's palsy diagnosis.

Given Bell’s palsy comes on suddenly and is quite distinctive, the majority of people are treated within this window, she says.

Antivirals can also be used, Jelicic says.

With Bell’s palsy, the affected eye cannot close or blink, so it needs to be protected and kept moist to prevent damage. This usually involves using ointment or eye drops.

Some patients may be advised to tape the eye shut overnight.

Do people recover?

For most people, paralysis is not permanent, and many will make a full recovery.

Approximately 80% of people with Bell’s palsy start to improve within three weeks, and most people recover full motion and function of their face within three months.

It can take up to six months for symptoms to resolve.

Rarely, there may be little or no improvement.

In a “small percentage” of cases – reportedly between 5-10% – symptoms may never completely disappear, and some degree of weakness of paralysis remains forever.

Where it takes more time, or a person experiences further complications, someone like Jelicic may get involved.

Those over 60 have a lower likelihood of complete recovery, according to Southern Cross.

Some patients, particularly those who are older or have co-morbidities including diabetes and hypertension, can experience poorer outcomes and take longer to improve. Some may also have issues with their eighth cranial nerve, and have vertigo or hearing loss as a result.

However, anyone can experience these issues, depending on the severity of their Bell’s palsy.

If after three months there’s no improvement, a patient will likely require an MRI to make sure the nerve is intact, and/or an EMG (electromyography) to check electrical activity in the nerve.

There are cosmetic surgery options for people who experience long-term or permanent paralysis from Bell’s palsy, but these are “uncommon” – as most people recover fully – and “very rarely” done within the first year, Jelicic says.