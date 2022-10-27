Auckland couple spend six years in 'fertility hell' before learning slow sperm to blame

Aaron Gascoigne says he spent six years in “fertility hell” before discovering he had fertility issues.

When Aaron Gascoigne’s​ wife Jacinta​ began having trouble conceiving, most people assumed it would be because she had fertility problems.

Gascoigne said they spent six years in “fertility hell”.

After seven miscarriages, two ectopic pregnancies and four rounds of IVF, testing revealed the Auckland man had low motility, or slow-moving sperm.

“It absolutely tears you to pieces when your partner can’t get pregnant,” he said.

Doctors also discovered Jacinta had a parasitic worm living inside her for almost a decade, which likely caused the miscarriages.

“One pill would have resolved our problems.”

Thankfully, a final IVF cycle left the couple with daughter Ava, now 11.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Gascoigne now provides support to fellow men who often struggle to discuss fertility issues.

The Gascoignes are not alone. While infertility is largely thought of as a woman’s issue, a new report has revealed male infertility is a factor in one in three IVF cycles across New Zealand and Australia.

A conversation around male infertility needed to be had, Gascoigne said.

“There is nothing at all to be ashamed of,” the Campbells Bay man said.

“I spend a lot of time essentially being a male counsellor, trying to help men understand this is not unusual.”

It was time men started looking after their sperm health – they needed to be as proactive as their wives, he said.

A report released by the Australia and New Zealand Assisted Reproduction Database, which captured every IVF cycle in Australia and New Zealand in 2020, showed male infertility was behind one in three cycles.

In over 75% of cases, the underlying reason for the male infertility was unexplained.

Repromed medical director Dr Guy Gudex said he thought male infertility would be behind more IVF cycles, about 45%.

“I’m not surprised at all,” he said.

“It is reasonably common for men to have either slightly reduced motility or slightly reduced count at some stage.

“Sperm problems have definitely gotten more common compared to 50-70 years ago.”

Professor Luk Rombauts, the president of the Fertility Society of Australia and New Zealand, ​ said historically the focus of fertility treatment had almost always been on the female patient, despite men being equally needed to create a baby.

“The fact that over 75% of male factor is 'unknown' reflects our lack of understanding of the reasons for poor semen quality,” he said.

“It highlights the need for further research and education in the determination of the causes. It’s quite likely that genetic studies will reveal new risk factors that can lead to male infertility.

In 2020, there were 95,699 ART cycles reported from Australian (87,206) and New Zealand (8493) clinics, resulting in 18,462 babies born.

Of those, 16,439 were conceived from treatments performed in Australian clinics and 2023 from New Zealand clinics.