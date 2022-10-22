Deadly drug with 'potency greater than fentanyl' detected in NZ for first time

Metonitazene is more potent than fentanyl.

A drug linked to a number of deaths overseas has been found in New Zealand for the first time.

High Alert – the warning system for dangerous drugs – said metonitazene, a highly potent opioid, had been detected in a yellow powder, likely from crushed tablets.

“Metonitazene has a potency greater than fentanyl,” High Alert said on its website.

“These tablets/powder have an unknown dosage and taking them could lead to serious harm, including death.”

It comes after 12 people were hospitalised in Wairarapa earlier this year after fentanyl was detected in New Zealand for the first time.

Legal opioid OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma has acknowledged its role in the opioid epidemic, paid $634m in fines and pleaded guilty to contributing to thousands of opioid deaths

According to the Washington Post, metonitazene has been responsible for a growing number of overdose deaths in recent years.

It is part of a new drug variety known as benzimidazole opioids that has begun appearing in cities across the United States, “adding a new threat to public health”.

High Alert said metonitazene “acts quickly to produce strong sedative/depressant effects”.

Those who take the drug can experience severe nausea, sweating, slowed breathing, cold and clammy skin, pinpoint pupils and loss of consciousness.

“A lethal dose of metonitazene is equivalent in size to a few grains of salt, meaning there is no way to accurately dose this substance,” High Alert said.

Supplied Fentanyl test strips cannot detect metonitazene.

“Opioid pills that have been illicitly manufactured often have unpredictable dosages, resulting in unintentional overdosing.

“Internationally, many pills have been shown to have varying doses even within the same batch.”

Metonitazene may be sold as isotonitazene, oxycodone or an unspecified opioid, High Alert said.

Fentanyl test strips also could not detect metonitazene.

High Alert said it strongly recommended people not take any yellow powder or tablets.

If anyone took them and started to lose consciousness or breathe slowly, 111 should be called immediately.

Naloxone could also be used to avoid the risk of overdose.

