Covid-19: Why there is no update on cases and deaths today, amid upward trend

The latest update on New Zealand’s Covid-19 case count, hospitalisations and fatalities will be reported on Tuesday afternoon.

There will be no update on Covid-19 cases, hospitalisations and deaths today.

The Ministry of Health (Manatū Hauora) moved to weekly reporting of cases, hospitalisations and deaths data last month, with new information released each Monday.

However, as Monday is Labour Day, this week’s update will be released on Tuesday instead, about 1pm.

It comes as community Covid-19 cases have been slowly climbing, and new Omicron subvariants have been detected in the country over recent weeks.

In the week ending October 16, there was a “jump” in community Covid-19 cases of approximately 25% – though from a relatively low base of cases.

This most recent was double that seen in the previous week, the Ministry of Health said.

1 NEWS "What were once justified and served our country well should now be removed,” said Chris Hipkins. (Video first published on October 18, 2022)

The latest genomics report from the Institute of Environmental Science and Research (ESR) showed BA.5 remains the dominant variant among sequenced cases, about 85% of those sequenced in the two-weeks ending October 14.

BA.2.75 accounted for 8% of sequenced cases, and 3% were BA.4.6.

Three cases of BQ.1.1 and one case of XBB were detected in those sequenced – only approximately 1.5% of all New Zealand cases were sequenced in this period.

BQ.1.1 was detected in wastewater from west Auckland, Rotorua and Porirua.

No XBB (which is driving a wave in Singapore) had been detected in wastewater.

Detections of BA.2.75 were trending “upwards”, ESR’s report showed.