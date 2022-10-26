Covid-19: What we know about NZ's 'alphabet soup' of circulating subvariants

Community Covid-19 case rates and wastewater detections are signalling an increase in transmission.

Covid-19 cases are starting to rise again, but unlike in previous waves – driven by one variant or subvariant – New Zealand, like many countries worldwide, is seeing a variant alphabet “soup” emerge.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) is tracking more than 300 Omicron sublineages (or subvariants) worldwide.

All Omicron subvariants were showing “increased transmissibility and properties of immune escape”, WHO Covid-19 technical lead Dr Maria Van Kerkhove said in the past week.

Two subvariants officials are keeping a close eye on due to their growth advantage, BQ.1.1 and XBB, have both recently been detected in Aotearoa – adding to a “lengthy and growing” list.

READ MORE:

* Key factors that will determine the size of the new Covid-19 wave

* Covid-19: Omicron BQ.1.1 subvariant found in New Zealand for the first time

* New Omicron subvariants on the rise, raising concerns Covid case numbers could start rising again

* Covid-19: Pfizer asks Medsafe to approve BA.4/5 bivalent vaccine



What’s the situation here?

Once again, Covid-19 cases look to be on the up.

A report released by the Ministry of Health on Tuesday showed the seven-day rolling average of reported case rates was 41.1 per 100,000 people​ in the week ending October 16.

This was up 27.7%​ on the week prior.

Wastewater detections also indicated an increase in transmission in the past fortnight, suggesting the true number of cases could be 30-40%​ higher.

STUFF PM Jacinda Ardern announced the end to the Covid traffic light system and most mask requirements Monday afternoon. (Video first published September 12.)

What’s making up our “variant soup”?

Professor Mike Bunce​, principal scientist, genomics lead at ESR (the Institute of Environmental Science and Research) said in the past, we’d had one dominant variant flush out the others. That’s changing.

There were now a handful of variants which have found mutations to give them an advantage, independent of each other – a “convergent evolution”.

ESR’s latest genomics report showed there were five subvariants circulating at 1% or higher:

BA.2

BA.2.75

BA.4

BA.4.6

BA.5.

BA.5 remained dominant – accounting for roughly 84% of sequenced cases.​

Between October 8-14, BA.4.6 accounted for 6%​ of whole-genome sequenced cases; 4% were BA.2.75; and 2% were BA.4.​

But these aren’t the only subvariants in the mix. Scientists have also detected three cases of BQ.1.1​ – among those sequenced, and one case of XBB​.

BQ.1.1 was detected in wastewater in west Auckland, Rotorua and Porirua, after an earlier detection in the South Island, ESR reported late last week.​

XBB hasn’t been detected in wastewater to date, but detections of BA.2.75 are trending “upwards”, according to ESR.

ESR/Supplied The Ministry of Health says wastewater quantification indicates an increase in transmission in the past fortnight, and suggested a 30-40% case under-ascertainment (under-reporting) in the past week. (File photo)

Bunce thought the “steady increase” in cases over the past four weeks was more about measures being relaxed – such as removing mandatory masking – than new variants.

That said, these new subvariants were arriving, and it’s “highly likely they’re going to bite at some point”.

“The million-dollar question is: how steep will this be, how rapid, and how protected New Zealand is”, with regard to immunity, he said.

A big unknown at this stage was how these subvariants would compete in a New Zealand context, given our immunity profile – and whether this would affect the level of Covid-19 circulating in the community in the coming months.

The new kids on the block

On average, both BQ.1.1 and XBB had a growth advantage of about 10-20% per day over the incumbent BA.5 strain, Bunce said.

Say a person with Covid-19 infected 10 people. A growth advantage of 10% meant potentially one extra person might be infected – it’s a competitive edge.

However, Bunce said that so far, there was “very little evidence” either subvariant caused more severe disease.

BQ.1.1 – a sublineage of BQ.1 – originates from the BA.5 subvariant.

It was first confirmed in Aotearoa on October 13​, and has taken hold across Europe in recent weeks.

The European Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (ECDC) says based on modelling estimates, by mid-November to the beginning of December, more than 50% of Covid-19 infections in the EU will be due to BQ.1/BQ.1.1.

This is expected to reach more than 80% by the beginning of 2023 – “driven mainly by immune escape”.

Immune escape (or immune evasion) is when a virus mutates in a way that helps it evade or escape detection by antibodies produced by either vaccination or infection.

XBB is a combination of two Omicron strains (called a recombinant): BA.2.10.1 and BA.2.75.​

The strain has 14 more mutations in the spike protein, and has been reported to have a “significant” growth advantage.

As of October 17, XBB had been reported by 26 countries, and was gaining a foothold in Southeast Asia.

It is the predominant subvariant in Singapore, where it’s thought to be driving an increase in reinfections.

Available preliminary laboratory-based evidence suggests XBB is “the most antibody-evasive SARS-CoV-2 variant identified to date”, WHO said last week.

Matt Rourke/AP If a variant is more transmissible, it will infect more people. If it’s good at evading immunity from vaccination and infection, people who had been infected before could become susceptible to being infected again. But if previous variants offer good protection, that can soften a Covid surge.

There have been reports some subvariants – including BQ.1.1 and XBB – appear to be resistant to some monoclonal antibody drugs for Covid-19, including Evusheld, available in New Zealand.

According to a preprint out of Peking University’s Biomedical Pioneering Innovation Center in China, BQ.1.1 and “especially” XBB were “the most antibody-evasive strain tested, far exceeding BA.5 and approaching SARS level”.

Bunce said it was difficult to know whether these new subvariants were coming from recent arrivals, or are actively circulating in the community – because of the scope and rate of PCR testing.

“We want more data to see what’s happening, we’re a bit short of where we’d like to be at the moment... [so] don’t have a great picture of what’s going on.”

When asked how worried we needed to be about these new subvariants, Bunce said we needed to pay attention to outcompeting strains, as getting Covid-19 “is never trivial” – regardless of type.