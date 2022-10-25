Suicides in Aotearoa decrease for the third year in a row

Figures released by the Office of the Chief Coroner showed that 538 people died by suspected suicide in the year to June 2022.

For the third consecutive year, suspected suicides in Aoteaora have decreased, with the number of deaths registered the lowest since 2013/2014.

Figures released by the Office of the Chief Coroner showed that 538 people died by suspected suicide in the year to June 30, 2022. This compares with 607 for the same period the previous year.

Overall, the suicide rate in New Zealand is now 10.2 suicides per 100,000 – in 2020/21 the rate was 11.6 deaths.

This rate is statistically “significantly” lower than the average rate over the past 13 financial years.

Deputy chief Coroner Anna Tutton​ said it was positive the number of suspected deaths by suicide was continuing to fall.

However, Māori continued to be disproportionately negatively affected – the provisional rate of suspected suicide for Māori was 15.9 per 100,000.

Suspected suicides among Māori nationally was slightly higher, with 137 in 2021-22, compared with 134 in 2020-21. The number had crept up since 2016-17 (130) and peaked in 2018-19 at 163.

For Pacific populations the rate was 9.9 per 100,000 (35 deaths), and 3.8 per 100,00 for Asian populations (32).

While Pacific populations had slightly increased rates, Asian population saw a significant drop in rates from 6.1 per 100,000 in 2020-21 (51 deaths).

Tairāwhiti District had the highest rate at 29.8 per 100,000 – up from 20.6 from the previous period.

Whanganui, Nelson Marlborough and MidCentral also recorded increased rates. However, most health district areas continued to recorded decreases.

Men accounted for three-quarters (74.5%) of the number of suspected suicides in 2021-22.

The rate of suspected self-inflicted deaths for males was 14.9 per 100,000 males, for females it was 5.5 per 100,000 females.

1 NEWS New evidence shows a strong link between suicide and acute alcohol use. (Video first published in July 2022)

Director of the Suicide Prevention Office Matthew Tukaki said they were working hard to ensure a “significant and sustained” reduction in the suicide rate in Aotearoa.

“It is important to remember that, although it is encouraging to see a continued reduction in the suspected suicide rate, we can only start to determine or consider a trend over a five- to 10-year period.

“The work to prevent suicide spans across government agencies, organisations, businesses, schools, communities, and even within whānau, and this work will continue until we achieve our goal of no suicide in Aotearoa New Zealand.”

In a statement, the Mental Health Foundation (MHF) said it “joins people across Aotearoa to mourn the 538 New Zealanders who have died by suspected suicide”.

“Within this sadness is hope as we see the number of deaths drop significantly, and for the third year in a row,” MHF chief executive Shaun Robinson said.

Chris Skelton/Stuff Shaun Robinson, head of Mental Health Foundation, said the year-on-year reduction of suspected suicides shows “within sadness there is hope”.

“While Māori are still disproportionately impacted, it is very encouraging to see the suicide rate for Māori dropping at a faster pace than the general population.”

Robinson said MHF was “committed to preventing suicide every day” and the reduction shows “we can turn suicide numbers around”.

“While any death by suicide is one too many, we are optimistic,” he added. “Given the challenging times in which we live, this further reduction shows suicide prevention initiatives are making a difference.”

Where to get help