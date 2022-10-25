Suicides in Aotearoa decrease for the third year in a row
For the third consecutive year, suspected suicides in Aoteaora have decreased, with the number of deaths registered the lowest since 2013/2014.
Figures released by the Office of the Chief Coroner showed that 538 people died by suspected suicide in the year to June 30, 2022. This compares with 607 for the same period the previous year.
Overall, the suicide rate in New Zealand is now 10.2 suicides per 100,000 – in 2020/21 the rate was 11.6 deaths.
This rate is statistically “significantly” lower than the average rate over the past 13 financial years.
READ MORE:
* Auckland Harbour Bridge suicide barriers not installed, despite recommendations
* Covid-19: Ministry U-turns on suspected suicide having Covid
* Walking with the weight of youth mental health
Deputy chief Coroner Anna Tutton said it was positive the number of suspected deaths by suicide was continuing to fall.
However, Māori continued to be disproportionately negatively affected – the provisional rate of suspected suicide for Māori was 15.9 per 100,000.
Suspected suicides among Māori nationally was slightly higher, with 137 in 2021-22, compared with 134 in 2020-21. The number had crept up since 2016-17 (130) and peaked in 2018-19 at 163.
For Pacific populations the rate was 9.9 per 100,000 (35 deaths), and 3.8 per 100,00 for Asian populations (32).
While Pacific populations had slightly increased rates, Asian population saw a significant drop in rates from 6.1 per 100,000 in 2020-21 (51 deaths).
Tairāwhiti District had the highest rate at 29.8 per 100,000 – up from 20.6 from the previous period.
Whanganui, Nelson Marlborough and MidCentral also recorded increased rates. However, most health district areas continued to recorded decreases.
Men accounted for three-quarters (74.5%) of the number of suspected suicides in 2021-22.
The rate of suspected self-inflicted deaths for males was 14.9 per 100,000 males, for females it was 5.5 per 100,000 females.
Director of the Suicide Prevention Office Matthew Tukaki said they were working hard to ensure a “significant and sustained” reduction in the suicide rate in Aotearoa.
“It is important to remember that, although it is encouraging to see a continued reduction in the suspected suicide rate, we can only start to determine or consider a trend over a five- to 10-year period.
“The work to prevent suicide spans across government agencies, organisations, businesses, schools, communities, and even within whānau, and this work will continue until we achieve our goal of no suicide in Aotearoa New Zealand.”
In a statement, the Mental Health Foundation (MHF) said it “joins people across Aotearoa to mourn the 538 New Zealanders who have died by suspected suicide”.
“Within this sadness is hope as we see the number of deaths drop significantly, and for the third year in a row,” MHF chief executive Shaun Robinson said.
“While Māori are still disproportionately impacted, it is very encouraging to see the suicide rate for Māori dropping at a faster pace than the general population.”
Robinson said MHF was “committed to preventing suicide every day” and the reduction shows “we can turn suicide numbers around”.
“While any death by suicide is one too many, we are optimistic,” he added. “Given the challenging times in which we live, this further reduction shows suicide prevention initiatives are making a difference.”
Where to get help
- 737, Need to talk? Free call or text 1737 to talk to a trained counsellor.
- Anxiety New Zealand 0800 ANXIETY (0800 269 4389)
- Depression.org.nz 0800 111 757 or text 4202
- Lifeline 0800 543 354
- Mental Health Foundation 09 623 4812, click here to access its free resource and information service.
- Rural Support Trust 0800 787 254
- Samaritans 0800 726 666
- Suicide Crisis Helpline 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO)
- Yellow Brick Road 0800 732 825
- thelowdown.co.nz Web chat, email chat or free text 5626
- What's Up 0800 942 8787 (for 5 to 18-year-olds). Phone counselling available Monday-Friday, noon-11pm and weekends, 3pm-11pm. Online chat is available 3pm-10pm daily.
- Youthline 0800 376 633, free text 234, email talk@youthline.co.nz, or find online chat and other support options here.
- If it is an emergency, click here to find the number for your local crisis assessment team.
- In a life-threatening situation, call 111.